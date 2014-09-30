Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Sep 30, 2014 | 9:20pm BST

Chanel goes protest chic

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a faux street demonstration on Boulevard Chanel at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a faux street demonstration on Boulevard Chanel at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a faux street demonstration on Boulevard Chanel at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 40
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with model Gisele Bundchen (L rear) at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with model Gisele Bundchen (L rear) at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with model Gisele Bundchen (L rear) at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 40
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 40
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 40
Models Josephine Le Tutour (2ndL), Binx Walton (3rdL) and Cara Delevingne (3rdR) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models Josephine Le Tutour (2ndL), Binx Walton (3rdL) and Cara Delevingne (3rdR) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Models Josephine Le Tutour (2ndL), Binx Walton (3rdL) and Cara Delevingne (3rdR) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 40
(L-R) Photographer Mario Testino, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and director Baz Luhrmann attend the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(L-R) Photographer Mario Testino, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and director Baz Luhrmann attend the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
(L-R) Photographer Mario Testino, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and director Baz Luhrmann attend the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 40
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
7 / 40
Models stage a demonstration as they present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models stage a demonstration as they present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Models stage a demonstration as they present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 40
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 40
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 40
Guests leave German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Guests leave German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Guests leave German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 40
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 40
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 40
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 40
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 40
Model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
16 / 40
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 40
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 40
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 40
Model Baptiste Giabiconi presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Baptiste Giabiconi presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Model Baptiste Giabiconi presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 40
Photographers work during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Photographers work during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Photographers work during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 40
Models sit in a car to return backstage during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models sit in a car to return backstage during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Models sit in a car to return backstage during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
22 / 40
French writers Anne and Claire Berest pose during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French writers Anne and Claire Berest pose during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
French writers Anne and Claire Berest pose during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
23 / 40
Czech actress Anna Linhartova poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Czech actress Anna Linhartova poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Czech actress Anna Linhartova poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
24 / 40
Japanese actress Kiko Mizuhara poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Japanese actress Kiko Mizuhara poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Japanese actress Kiko Mizuhara poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
25 / 40
British fashion model Laura Bailey poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British fashion model Laura Bailey poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
British fashion model Laura Bailey poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
26 / 40
South Korean artist Kwon Ji-yong, stage name G-Dragon, a member of K-Pop idol group Big Bang, poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

South Korean artist Kwon Ji-yong, stage name G-Dragon, a member of K-Pop idol group Big Bang, poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
South Korean artist Kwon Ji-yong, stage name G-Dragon, a member of K-Pop idol group Big Bang, poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
27 / 40
Model Alexa Chung poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Alexa Chung poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Model Alexa Chung poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
28 / 40
Director Baz Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin pose during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Director Baz Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin pose during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30,...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Director Baz Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin pose during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
29 / 40
British model and socialite Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British model and socialite Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
British model and socialite Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
30 / 40
Model Alice Dellal poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Alice Dellal poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Model Alice Dellal poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
31 / 40
Musician Theophilus London poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Musician Theophilus London poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Musician Theophilus London poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
32 / 40
Actress and model Laura Neiva poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Actress and model Laura Neiva poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Actress and model Laura Neiva poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
33 / 40
Chinese fashion blogger and stylist Han Huo Huo poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Chinese fashion blogger and stylist Han Huo Huo poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Chinese fashion blogger and stylist Han Huo Huo poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
34 / 40
DJ and model Leigh Lezark poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

DJ and model Leigh Lezark poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
DJ and model Leigh Lezark poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
35 / 40
Actress Louise Grinberg poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Actress Louise Grinberg poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Actress Louise Grinberg poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
36 / 40
Actress Anna Mouglalis poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Actress Anna Mouglalis poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Actress Anna Mouglalis poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
37 / 40
Actress Clara Paget poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Actress Clara Paget poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Actress Clara Paget poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
38 / 40
Canadian director Xavier Dolan poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Canadian director Xavier Dolan poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Canadian director Xavier Dolan poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
39 / 40
Actress Clotilde Hesme poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Actress Clotilde Hesme poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Actress Clotilde Hesme poses during a photocall before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

29 Sep 2014
Clooney marries in Venice

Clooney marries in Venice

George Clooney marries Amal Alamuddin in a blockbuster Venice wedding.

29 Sep 2014
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

26 Sep 2014
The hip-hop rich list

The hip-hop rich list

The top-earning rappers this past year.

23 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast