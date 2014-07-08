Edition:
Chanel haute couture

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Ashleigh Good appear at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Lindsey Wixson presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

American Vogue creative director Grace Coddington (2ndL), editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour (C), director Baz Luhrmann (3rdR) and Lee Chae-rin, also known as CL, of South Korean girl group 2NE1 (R) attend German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Model Marine Deleeuw presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Ashleigh Good appear at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour arrives at German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Taiwanese actress Kwai Lun-Mei poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Jung Ryeo-won poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Director Baz Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Lee Chae-rin, also known as CL, of South Korean girl group 2NE1 poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

