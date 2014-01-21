Edition:
Chanel haute couture

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>French singer Sebastien Tellier performs during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

