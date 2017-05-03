Edition:
Wed May 3, 2017

Chanel's cruise collection

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with model Hudson Kroenig at the end of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

