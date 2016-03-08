Edition:
Chanel's fashion salon

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Singer Willow Smith (C) and actress Jada Pinkett Smith (L) attend the Chanel show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour leaves the Chanel show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Hudson Kroenig appear at the end of his collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Musician Pharrell Williams (R) and Helen Lasichanh pose before attending Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A guest attends Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Lindsey Wixson presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Lindsey Wixson (L) present a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Singer Willow Smith (C) and actress Jada Pinkett Smith (R) pose before attending Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Singer Willow Smith. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Stella Tennant. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Designer and former model Ines de la Fressange. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model and actress Marie-Ange Casta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Halsey. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Musician and model Karen Elson. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Thylane Blondeau. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Former model and music producer Caroline de Maigret. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Anamaria Vartolomei. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Ayami Nakajo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Lola Bessis. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Artist Yi Zhou. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

