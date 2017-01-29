Chaos after Trump's travel ban
Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in...more
A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People hold signs with the names of people detained and denied entry in protest of Donald Trump's travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Bay family is reunited after Hamed Bay was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. January 28, 2017. Hamed Bay was traveling...more
Hossein Khoshbakhty wipes tears from his eyes while speaking during an interview about his Iranian brother, a U.S. Green Card holder affected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angele. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People participate in a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rosalie Gurna, 9, holds a sign in support of Muslim family members as people protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslim majority countries, at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)....more
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) greets demonstrators protesting U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Picture frames, which formerly held portraits of officials including the President of the United States, hang empty with only a Department of Homeland Security seal in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office during the travel ban at Los Angeles...more
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Botan Mahmoud Hassour shows his identity cards when he was working with the U.S. military as he awaits his date of travel to the U.S. as a refugee after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily bar travellers from seven countries,...more
People shout during anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protests outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York City Council Member Carlos Menchaca addresses a crowd during an anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protest outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darwish stands with Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez (R) after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People gather during an anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protest outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A passenger waits for his girlfriend, who was born in Iran but holds a Canadian passport and had not been allowed entry to the US after vacationing in Thailand, (L), as an attorney works to help family members of Sarah Saedian, (centre R), both...more
Marian Vayghan reacts after her uncle had been released from a detention center for deportation back to Iran as people protest of Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Angeles International...more
People protest Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police corral protesters who gathered in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigration and travel outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in Queens. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman offers pizza to people protesting against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles. REUTERS/Yeganeh Torbati
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A woman in an American flag hijab chants with other protesters against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
A police officer waits in the international arrivals pathway as people gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
A family waits for someone as protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration and travel in Queens. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Mazdak Tootkaboni (L) is reunited with friends and family after he was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. January 28, 2017....more
Protesters yell through the windows of Terminal 4 during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Demonstrators protesting U.S. Donald Trump's executive order travel ban greet arriving passengers at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stands on a railing to address demonstrators protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban at Logan Airport in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Homa Homaei, a U.S. Citizen from Iran, is hugged by a lawyer working to help her Iranian family members affected by the travel ban at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Demonstrators hang a banner from a multi-level car park during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man yells during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Protesters gather outsideTerminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. president Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
