Charleston church reopens
Parishioners Shakur Francis (L) and Karen Watson-Fleming sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. The church reopened for its first service since Dylann Roof, a 21-year-old...more
Crowds take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Waltrina Middleton (R), cousin of shooting victim DePayne Doctor, embraces Claudia Lawton in the basement where a mass shooting occurred at the Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Parishioners embrace before services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Rev. Norvel Goff prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Parishioners clean a room in the basement where the killing of the pastor and eight others occurred in a mass shooting Wednesday, following a service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David...more
A police officer checks the purse of a parishioner as she arrives for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nine crosses are pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sisters Cynthia (L) and Clarissa Jackson (R) join Cynthia Coates in a hug as they cry while singing a hymn during their wait in a line for the morning service outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015....more
Parishioners arrive for the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A parishioner prepares to open the doors to the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign is pictured as part of a makeshift memorial outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church is reflected in the sunglasses of nine year-old Laney Collar in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Parishioners sing during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Police stand outside of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church during service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman cries as children play on the ground outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Church-goers enter the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Parishioners react during services at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Raymond Smith pays his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church before the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A person writes a message on a sign outside of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People hold hands and pray while they take part in the morning service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People is placed outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Congregants from St. Michaels, St. Philips and First Baptist churches pray outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church arrive for the first service in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
International Yoga Day
The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world.
Charleston church shooting
A gunman kills nine people during a prayer service inside an African-American church.
Battle of Waterloo
Kings and commoners gather at Waterloo to mark Napoleon's last battle.
Bradford: Where an ISIS story began
Three sisters from Bradford are believed to have traveled to Syria to join Islamic State militants with their nine children.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.