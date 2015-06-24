Edition:
Charleston pastor lies in state

Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME Church, was one of nine people killed inside the Charleston church in a mass shooting. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A horse drawn carriage carries the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney past the Confederate flag and onto the grounds of the South Carolina State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley reacts as the casket of late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney arrives at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Eliana Pinckney (C), with her mother Jennifer (R) at her side, hugs a mourner as the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pallbearers lower the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney from a caisson in front of the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners pay their respects at the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney as he lies in state inside the rotunda of the State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney's wife Jennifer (3rd L), and their daughters Eliana (2nd L) and Malana (4th L), watch as pallbearers carry his casket into the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and lawmakers watch as the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney arrives at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

