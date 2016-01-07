Edition:
Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary

A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march following the attack at the offices of the satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Gunmen gesture as they return to their car after the attack outside the offices of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo (seen at rear) in this still image taken from amateur video shot in Paris, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A police photographer (partially hidden) works with investigators as they examine the impacts from machine gun fire on the front of a police vehicle in the street near the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People raise pens during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Citizens carrying a giant cardboard pencil reading "Not Afraid" take part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. \ REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A man holds a copy of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Citizens surround flowers placed near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by head of states including (L to R) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Donald Tusk and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as they attend the solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Pictures of cartoonists Georges Wolinski, Cabu, Tignous and Charb and a placard which reads "I am Charlie" are displayed at the scene where a policeman was killed after the deadly attack at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A woman sitting with a French national flag with the words "I am Charlie" reacts while paying tribute to the victims during a candlelight vigil at the Liberty Square in Taipei, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Police investigators work at the scene of a shooting in the street of Montrouge near Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo new editor in chief Gerard Briard (L) and columnist Patrick Pelloux comfort cartoonist Luz (C) during a news conference at the French newspaper Liberation offices in Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A helicopter with French intervention forces hovers above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Members of the French police special forces take position near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People look at flowers and messages to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks near the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A French soldier patrols after the French President attended a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January attacks outside the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket in Paris, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A view of the commemorative plaque unveiled by French President outside the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket during a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January attacks in Paris, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
