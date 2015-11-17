Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 17, 2015 | 2:45pm GMT

Charlie Sheen: A profile

Charlie Sheen is seen through a window as he sits on the set of the NBC "Today" show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in Manhattan, New York City, November 17, 2015. The former "Two and A Half Men" star said on Tuesday he is HIV positive. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Charlie Sheen is seen through a window as he sits on the set of the NBC "Today" show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in Manhattan, New York City, November 17, 2015. The former "Two and A Half Men" star said on Tuesday he is HIV...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Charlie Sheen is seen through a window as he sits on the set of the NBC "Today" show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in Manhattan, New York City, November 17, 2015. The former "Two and A Half Men" star said on Tuesday he is HIV positive. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 26
Charlie Sheen is seen through a window as he sits on the set of the NBC "Today" show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in Manhattan, New York City, November 17, 2015. The man at left is unidentified. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Charlie Sheen is seen through a window as he sits on the set of the NBC "Today" show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in Manhattan, New York City, November 17, 2015. The man at left is unidentified. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Charlie Sheen is seen through a window as he sits on the set of the NBC "Today" show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in Manhattan, New York City, November 17, 2015. The man at left is unidentified. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 26
Charlie Sheen poses at the premiere of "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood, April 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Charlie Sheen poses at the premiere of "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood, April 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
Charlie Sheen poses at the premiere of "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood, April 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
3 / 26
Charlie Sheen kisses co-star Lindsay Lohan on the cheek as they pose at the premiere of "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood, April 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Charlie Sheen kisses co-star Lindsay Lohan on the cheek as they pose at the premiere of "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood, April 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
Charlie Sheen kisses co-star Lindsay Lohan on the cheek as they pose at the premiere of "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood, April 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
4 / 26
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards watch the New York Yankees take on the Mets at Citifield in New York, June 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards watch the New York Yankees take on the Mets at Citifield in New York, June 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2012
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards watch the New York Yankees take on the Mets at Citifield in New York, June 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
5 / 26
Charlie Sheen arrives for a sentencing hearing at the Pitkin County Courthouse in Aspen, Colorado, June 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Charlie Sheen arrives for a sentencing hearing at the Pitkin County Courthouse in Aspen, Colorado, June 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2010
Charlie Sheen arrives for a sentencing hearing at the Pitkin County Courthouse in Aspen, Colorado, June 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
6 / 26
Charlie Sheen arrives for the taping of the "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California, September 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Charlie Sheen arrives for the taping of the "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California, September 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2011
Charlie Sheen arrives for the taping of the "The Comedy Central's Roast of Charlie Sheen" at Sony studios in Culver City, California, September 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 26
Charlie Sheen accepts the award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" during the taping of the 2008 "NCLR Alma" awards, August 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Charlie Sheen accepts the award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" during the taping of the 2008 "NCLR Alma" awards, August 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 18, 2008
Charlie Sheen accepts the award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" during the taping of the 2008 "NCLR Alma" awards, August 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 26
Charlie Sheen is pictured in a photo released by the Aspen Police Department, December 2009. Sheen was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, for assaulting his wife during an alcohol-fueled Christmas Day quarrel in the Colorado ski resort. All charges were coupled with a domestic violence component. REUTERS/Aspen Police Department

Charlie Sheen is pictured in a photo released by the Aspen Police Department, December 2009. Sheen was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, for assaulting his wife during an alcohol-fueled Christmas Day quarrel in the...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2009
Charlie Sheen is pictured in a photo released by the Aspen Police Department, December 2009. Sheen was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, for assaulting his wife during an alcohol-fueled Christmas Day quarrel in the Colorado ski resort. All charges were coupled with a domestic violence component. REUTERS/Aspen Police Department
Close
9 / 26
Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones celebrate backstage after winning the award for Favorite TV Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" at the 35th annual People's Choice awards in Los Angeles, January 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones celebrate backstage after winning the award for Favorite TV Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" at the 35th annual People's Choice awards in Los Angeles, January 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2009
Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones celebrate backstage after winning the award for Favorite TV Comedy for "Two and a Half Men" at the 35th annual People's Choice awards in Los Angeles, January 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
10 / 26
Charlie Sheen speaks at the ceremony for the unveiling of musician Slash's star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, July 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Charlie Sheen speaks at the ceremony for the unveiling of musician Slash's star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, July 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2012
Charlie Sheen speaks at the ceremony for the unveiling of musician Slash's star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, July 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 26
Charlie Sheen and his father Martin Sheen present the best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie award during the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, August 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Charlie Sheen and his father Martin Sheen present the best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie award during the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, August 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 28, 2006
Charlie Sheen and his father Martin Sheen present the best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie award during the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, August 2006. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 26
Director Oliver Stone reunites with the cast of his film 'Platoon' for the film's 20th anniversary during the Cannes Film Festival, May 2006. From left are actor Charlie Sheen, Stone, Willem Dafoe and Tom Berenger. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Director Oliver Stone reunites with the cast of his film 'Platoon' for the film's 20th anniversary during the Cannes Film Festival, May 2006. From left are actor Charlie Sheen, Stone, Willem Dafoe and Tom Berenger. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2006
Director Oliver Stone reunites with the cast of his film 'Platoon' for the film's 20th anniversary during the Cannes Film Festival, May 2006. From left are actor Charlie Sheen, Stone, Willem Dafoe and Tom Berenger. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
13 / 26
Charlie Sheen and his friend Tony Todd show off bats given to them by players from the Cincinnati Reds in Los Angeles, July 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Charlie Sheen and his friend Tony Todd show off bats given to them by players from the Cincinnati Reds in Los Angeles, July 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2012
Charlie Sheen and his friend Tony Todd show off bats given to them by players from the Cincinnati Reds in Los Angeles, July 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Close
14 / 26
"Two and A Half Men" cast members Angus T. Jones, Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen accept the Future Classic award at the taping of the TV Land Awards, April 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

"Two and A Half Men" cast members Angus T. Jones, Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen accept the Future Classic award at the taping of the TV Land Awards, April 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2009
"Two and A Half Men" cast members Angus T. Jones, Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen accept the Future Classic award at the taping of the TV Land Awards, April 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
15 / 26
Charlie Sheen gestures towards the media as he leaves the Pitkin County Courthouse after a sentencing hearing in Aspen, Colorado, August 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Charlie Sheen gestures towards the media as he leaves the Pitkin County Courthouse after a sentencing hearing in Aspen, Colorado, August 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2010
Charlie Sheen gestures towards the media as he leaves the Pitkin County Courthouse after a sentencing hearing in Aspen, Colorado, August 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
16 / 26
Director Oliver Stone lunches with "Platoon" star Charlie Sheen after a photocall for the film's 20th anniversary during the Cannes Film Festival, May 2006. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Director Oliver Stone lunches with "Platoon" star Charlie Sheen after a photocall for the film's 20th anniversary during the Cannes Film Festival, May 2006. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2006
Director Oliver Stone lunches with "Platoon" star Charlie Sheen after a photocall for the film's 20th anniversary during the Cannes Film Festival, May 2006. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
17 / 26
Charlie Sheen and then-wife Denise Richards pose as they arrive for the premiere of "The Big Bounce" in Los Angeles, January 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Charlie Sheen and then-wife Denise Richards pose as they arrive for the premiere of "The Big Bounce" in Los Angeles, January 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Charlie Sheen and then-wife Denise Richards pose as they arrive for the premiere of "The Big Bounce" in Los Angeles, January 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
18 / 26
The cast of "Two and a Half Men," Charlie Sheen, Angus T. Jones, and Jon Cryer, pose backstage after winning the favorite new television comedy series at the 30th annual People's Choice Awards, January 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

The cast of "Two and a Half Men," Charlie Sheen, Angus T. Jones, and Jon Cryer, pose backstage after winning the favorite new television comedy series at the 30th annual People's Choice Awards, January 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
The cast of "Two and a Half Men," Charlie Sheen, Angus T. Jones, and Jon Cryer, pose backstage after winning the favorite new television comedy series at the 30th annual People's Choice Awards, January 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
19 / 26
Charlie Sheen takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Charlie Sheen takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2011
Charlie Sheen takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 26
Charlie Sheen arrives at the Hollywood FX Summer Comedies Party in Los Angeles, June 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Charlie Sheen arrives at the Hollywood FX Summer Comedies Party in Los Angeles, June 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2012
Charlie Sheen arrives at the Hollywood FX Summer Comedies Party in Los Angeles, June 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
21 / 26
Denise Richards and fiance Charlie Sheen arrive for the premiere of "Undercover Brother" in Los Angeles, May 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Denise Richards and fiance Charlie Sheen arrive for the premiere of "Undercover Brother" in Los Angeles, May 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Denise Richards and fiance Charlie Sheen arrive for the premiere of "Undercover Brother" in Los Angeles, May 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
22 / 26
Charlie Sheen surfs on his newly appointed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, September 1994. REUTERS/Stringer

Charlie Sheen surfs on his newly appointed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, September 1994. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Charlie Sheen surfs on his newly appointed star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, September 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 26
Brothers Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen pose for a photo at the premiere of the movie "Rated X" in Beverly Hills, April 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

Brothers Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen pose for a photo at the premiere of the movie "Rated X" in Beverly Hills, April 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Brothers Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen pose for a photo at the premiere of the movie "Rated X" in Beverly Hills, April 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 26
Charlie Sheen and his wife model Donna Peele talk with supermodel Cindy Crawford at the grand opening celebration for the newest Planet Hollywood in Beverly Hills, September 1995. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Charlie Sheen and his wife model Donna Peele talk with supermodel Cindy Crawford at the grand opening celebration for the newest Planet Hollywood in Beverly Hills, September 1995. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Charlie Sheen and his wife model Donna Peele talk with supermodel Cindy Crawford at the grand opening celebration for the newest Planet Hollywood in Beverly Hills, September 1995. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
25 / 26
Sylvester Stallone and Charlie Sheen share a table together at the opening of London's Planet Hollywood, May 1993. REUTERS/Handout

Sylvester Stallone and Charlie Sheen share a table together at the opening of London's Planet Hollywood, May 1993. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Sylvester Stallone and Charlie Sheen share a table together at the opening of London's Planet Hollywood, May 1993. REUTERS/Handout
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Hollywood's most valuable

Hollywood's most valuable

Next Slideshows

Hollywood's most valuable

Hollywood's most valuable

The most valuable movie stars in Hollywood.

17 Nov 2015
Star Wars on ice

Star Wars on ice

Characters from the film are carved at an ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium.

13 Nov 2015
Chocolate fashion

Chocolate fashion

Designers showcase sweet creations during a Chocolate Fashion Show.

12 Nov 2015
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

11 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures