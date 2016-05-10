Edition:
Charred remains of Fort McMurray

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

The burnt remains of a barbecue are pictured in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

The "Welcome to Fort McMurray" sign is seen surrounded by charred grass and trees in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

A charred vehicle and home are pictured in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Charred vehicles and homes are pictured in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

A woman takes photos of the burned remains of a house in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Burned weightlifting equipment is all that remains of a house in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

A man photographs burned out homes in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Ornamental flowers adorn the fence in front of a burned home in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

A charred truck lies in the burned out Beacon Hill neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

The charred remains of a tree stands over the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Crews begin to work on the burned out remains of the Waterways neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Burned out homes are pictured in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Charred vehicles are pictured in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

The burned remains oft homes are pictured in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Decorations line a fence in front of the remains of a home in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

A burned stove is pictured among the remains of a home in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Smoke rises from a burned out area on Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the entire town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Bicycles are pictured among the remains of burned homes in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016

Burned out homes are pictured in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Burned out homes are pictured in the Abasand neighbourhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Chris Wattie
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

A charred vehicle and homes are pictured in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

