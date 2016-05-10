Charred remains of Fort McMurray
The burnt remains of a barbecue are pictured in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The "Welcome to Fort McMurray" sign is seen surrounded by charred grass and trees in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A charred vehicle and home are pictured in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Charred vehicles and homes are pictured in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman takes photos of the burned remains of a house in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Burned weightlifting equipment is all that remains of a house in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man photographs burned out homes in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Ornamental flowers adorn the fence in front of a burned home in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A charred truck lies in the burned out Beacon Hill neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The charred remains of a tree stands over the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Crews begin to work on the burned out remains of the Waterways neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Burned out homes are pictured in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Charred vehicles are pictured in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The burned remains oft homes are pictured in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Decorations line a fence in front of the remains of a home in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A burned stove is pictured among the remains of a home in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Smoke rises from a burned out area on Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the entire town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Bicycles are pictured among the remains of burned homes in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Burned out homes are pictured in the Abasand neighborhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Burned out homes are pictured in the Abasand neighbourhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A charred vehicle and homes are pictured in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie