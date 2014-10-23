Edition:
Pictures | Thu Oct 23, 2014 | 9:05pm BST

Charred tanks point to Russia

A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve, eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. The burnt-out remains of dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles in fields near the small village of Horbatenko bear witness to the ferocity of a battle that turned the tide of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Among the debris, Reuters found the blackened carcasses of what military experts have since identified as two Russian army tanks, supporting statements by Kiev and the West that the rebels were backed by troops and equipment sent by Moscow. Moscow denies the accusations though the rebels had been on the brink of defeat until late August, when the Ukrainian government says they received an injection of soldiers and weapons from Russia. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Cartridges of artillery shells are seen at the trenches near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Thursday, October 23, 2014
The label "Army of Russia" marks a used package of meal found on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Marking is seen on a tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A destroyed armored personnel carrier BMP-2, which presumably came from Russia, is pictured on a road near Starobesheve, controlled by separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Used boxes of packed meals for the Russian army reinforce a blindage near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A painted white circle marks the turret of a BMP-2 armored personnel carrier, which presumably came from Russia, on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Thursday, October 23, 2014
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near a trench outside separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Thursday, October 23, 2014
Two destroyed T-72 tanks, which presumably came from Russia, are seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Thursday, October 23, 2014
