Charred tanks point to Russia
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve, eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. The burnt-out remains of dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles in fields near the small...more
Cartridges of artillery shells are seen at the trenches near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
The label "Army of Russia" marks a used package of meal found on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Marking is seen on a tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A destroyed armored personnel carrier BMP-2, which presumably came from Russia, is pictured on a road near Starobesheve, controlled by separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Used boxes of packed meals for the Russian army reinforce a blindage near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A tube of a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, presumably delivered from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A painted white circle marks the turret of a BMP-2 armored personnel carrier, which presumably came from Russia, on a battlefield near Starobesheve, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A destroyed T-72 tank, which presumably came from Russia, is seen on a battlefield near a trench outside separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Two destroyed T-72 tanks, which presumably came from Russia, are seen on a battlefield near separatist-controlled Starobesheve in eastern Ukraine October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Next Slideshows
Anger over Mexican massacre
Protesters attack a town hall over missing student-teachers who were feared massacred by police.
Battle for Kobani
The fiercest fighting in days shakes the Syrian border town of Kobani.
Shootings in Canada's capital
A gunman attacks Canada's parliament and a nearby war memorial, fatally shooting a soldier.
Images from Hubble
Striking images from the Hubble Telescope.
MORE IN PICTURES
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuelan security forces quell growing protests against the autocratic government and a crippling economic crisis.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Race to the French presidency
With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.