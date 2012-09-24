Edition:
United Kingdom

Chavez graffiti

Monday, September 24, 2012

A boy plays next to graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer in Petare in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A boy plays next to graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer in Petare in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
1 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

A girl stands next to graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez on a motorcycle in Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A girl stands next to graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez on a motorcycle in Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
2 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

A woman looks at graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in the suburbs of Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A woman looks at graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in the suburbs of Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
3 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

Boys hang up a banner depicting Venenezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

Boys hang up a banner depicting Venenezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
4 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

A boy plays basketball in front of graffiti depicting President Hugo Chavez dunking a ball in Petare, in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A boy plays basketball in front of graffiti depicting President Hugo Chavez dunking a ball in Petare, in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
5 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

A boy plays in front of a graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer in Petare, in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A boy plays in front of a graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer in Petare, in the suburbs of Caracas, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
6 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

A member of the 'communication army' works on graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at the suburbs of Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A member of the 'communication army' works on graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at the suburbs of Caracas, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
7 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

People hang a poster depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer during a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

People hang a poster depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez as a rap singer during a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
8 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

Boys observe a member of the 'communication army' working on a graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at the suburbs of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

Boys observe a member of the 'communication army' working on a graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez at the suburbs of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
9 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

Aldemaro, from the 'Communication Army', paints graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez as a boxer in a Caracas suburb September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

Aldemaro, from the 'Communication Army', paints graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez as a boxer in a Caracas suburb September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
10 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

Boys box during a tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

Boys box during a tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
11 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

A boy plays basketball in front of a painting of President Hugo Chavez dunking a ball in Petare in the suburbs of Caracas September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A boy plays basketball in front of a painting of President Hugo Chavez dunking a ball in Petare in the suburbs of Caracas September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
12 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

A motorcyclist wearing a helmet with a sticker depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez watches a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A motorcyclist wearing a helmet with a sticker depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez watches a boxing tournament organised by the group "Chavez es Otro Beta" at a slum in Los Teques in the suburbs of Caracas September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
13 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

A stencil of the face of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez lies on the floor as 'Communication Army' members paint in a suburb of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A stencil of the face of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez lies on the floor as 'Communication Army' members paint in a suburb of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
14 / 15
Monday, September 24, 2012

A member of the 'communication army' works on graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in the suburbs of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, September 24, 2012

A member of the 'communication army' works on graffiti depicting Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez in the suburbs of Caracas September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
15 / 15

Chavez graffiti

Chavez graffiti Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Electric cars

Electric cars
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Pictures of the month: February

All Collections

Pictures of the month: February

7:16pm GMT

Highlights from Paris Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from Paris Fashion Week

6:50pm GMT

Brutal street battle for Mosul

All Collections

Brutal street battle for Mosul

4:51pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

3:05pm GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:30pm GMT

Mount Etna erupts

All Collections

Mount Etna erupts

1:25pm GMT

Trump addresses Congress

All Collections

Trump addresses Congress

3:55am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

2:08am GMT

View More Slideshows »