Pictures | Sat Oct 5, 2013 | 2:40am BST

Chavez's utopian city

<p>A boy plays with a ball in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. Hovering over a sun-baked mountain one day in his presidential helicopter, the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez had a dream: to build a utopian city that would showcase socialism in Venezuela. Slowly and chaotically over the years that followed, the late president's pet project - named "Ciudad Caribia" for the country's indigenous Carib people - began to take shape on the mountain's ridges and plateaus. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>People stand around a mural depicting the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in downtown Caracas September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A building bearing a design with the signature of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Women work at a bakery as a banner of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Boys step on public exercise machines in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A man reads a newspaper at his apartment next to a portrait of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the construction site of Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva</p>

<p>A student carrying a backpack bearing the image of national independence hero Simon Bolivar (2nd R), walks as they leave the school in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A woman stands outside her apartment next to a portrait of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A building bearing a design of the signature of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Caracas September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A woman looks out of the window, a floor above a window bearing a poster of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A boy rides a bicycle among apartment buildings in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A man walks down an stairway in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A woman feeds her baby as she sells ice cream outside her apartment in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A mural of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen in Ciudad Caribia outside Caracas September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

