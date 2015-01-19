Edition:
Chechens protest Mohammad cartoons

People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. Hundreds of thousands staged the rally in Chechnya against French magazine Charlie Hebdo's cartoons of the prophet. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Women attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A man takes pictures of himself, with crowds of people and the Heart of Chechnya mosque seen in the background, during a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

People attend a rally titled "Love for the Prophet Mohammad" to protest against satirical cartoons of the prophet, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (front) delivers a speech during a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Members of law enforcement forces stand guard during a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, near the Heart of Chechnya mosque in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Men stand at the top of a traffic lights post as they attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, near the Heart of Chechnya mosque in Grozny, Chechnya, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

