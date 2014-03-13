Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 13, 2014 | 7:50pm GMT

Checkpoints in Crimea

<p>An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, March 13, 2014

An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
1 / 22
<p>An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, March 13, 2014

An armed member of a local self-defense unit watches traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
2 / 22
<p>A member of a local self-defence unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A member of a local self-defence unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A member of a local self-defence unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
3 / 22
<p>The insignia of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group is seen at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The writing reads: "Freedom or Death." REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

The insignia of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group is seen at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The writing reads: "Freedom or Death." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, March 13, 2014

The insignia of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group is seen at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The writing reads: "Freedom or Death." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
4 / 22
<p>An armed member of a local self-defense unit stands outside a passenger bus at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The sign on the bus reads: "Sevastopol". REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed member of a local self-defense unit stands outside a passenger bus at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The sign on the bus reads: "Sevastopol". REUTERS/Thomas Peter more

Thursday, March 13, 2014

An armed member of a local self-defense unit stands outside a passenger bus at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. The sign on the bus reads: "Sevastopol". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
5 / 22
<p>An armed member of a local self-defense unit mans a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed member of a local self-defense unit mans a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, March 13, 2014

An armed member of a local self-defense unit mans a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
6 / 22
<p>A member of a local self-defense unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A member of a local self-defense unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A member of a local self-defense unit (R) and a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group check a van at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
7 / 22
<p>Members of a local self-defense unit man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Members of a local self-defense unit man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Members of a local self-defense unit man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
8 / 22
<p>A member of a local self-defence unit (R) talks to a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group as they man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A member of a local self-defence unit (R) talks to a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group as they man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A member of a local self-defence unit (R) talks to a member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group as they man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
9 / 22
<p>Member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Member of a Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group man a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
10 / 22
<p>Bratislav Zivkovic (back) and Milutin Malisic, members of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, direct traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Bratislav Zivkovic (back) and Milutin Malisic, members of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, direct traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Bratislav Zivkovic (back) and Milutin Malisic, members of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, direct traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
11 / 22
<p>Bratislav Zivkovic, a member of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, directs traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Bratislav Zivkovic, a member of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, directs traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Bratislav Zivkovic, a member of the Serbian Chetnik paramilitary group, directs traffic at a checkpoint on the highway between Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea peninsular March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
12 / 22
<p>An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Thursday, March 13, 2014

An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
13 / 22
<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
14 / 22
<p>Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
15 / 22
<p>Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
16 / 22
<p>A Ukrainian soldier mans a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian soldier mans a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier mans a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
17 / 22
<p>A Ukrainian soldier gestures as a truck drives through a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian soldier gestures as a truck drives through a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier gestures as a truck drives through a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
18 / 22
<p>A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier stations at a checkpoint as a truck drives through near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier stations at a checkpoint as a truck drives through near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier stations at a checkpoint as a truck drives through near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
19 / 22
<p>Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
20 / 22
<p>A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
21 / 22
<p>A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier is seen at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
The Pope's first year

The Pope's first year

Next Slideshows

The Pope's first year

The Pope's first year

A look back at the first year of the papacy of Pope Francis.

13 Mar 2014
Unrest in Turkey

Unrest in Turkey

Protests reignited in Turkey after the death of a 15-year-old boy hit in the head by a tear-gas canister during demonstrations last summer.

12 Mar 2014
Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Festival

Images from the Cheltenham Festival meet.

12 Mar 2014
Crisis in Crimea

Crisis in Crimea

Russian forces tighten their grip on the Crimea region.

11 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures