Chelsea Flower Show
A women wearing a dress of fresh flowers designed by Zita Elze poses for photographers in the M & A Centenary Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A women wearing a dress of fresh flowers designed by Zita Elze poses for photographers in the M & A Centenary Garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor photographs a floral display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British artist Marc Quinn poses for a photograph with his sculpture of an orchid in the Royal Horticultural Society garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British artist Marc Quinn poses for a photograph with his sculpture of an orchid in the Royal Horticultural Society garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors walk through a tunnel of clematis at the Raymond Evison Clematis stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors walk through a tunnel of clematis at the Raymond Evison Clematis stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor looks at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor looks at a display of lupins during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman walks through floral artist Rebecca Louise Law's stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman walks through floral artist Rebecca Louise Law's stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Queen Elizabeth listens to Prince Harry as she visits his Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing Prince Harry's Sentebale charity, during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
Queen Elizabeth listens to Prince Harry as she visits his Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing Prince Harry's Sentebale charity, during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
A decorated garden gnome designed by Elton John is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A decorated garden gnome designed by Elton John is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A stallholder sells wellington boots at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A stallholder sells wellington boots at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman walks waits in front of two Union flags designed in flowers outside the Floral Design room at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman walks waits in front of two Union flags designed in flowers outside the Floral Design room at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Prince Charles greets his father Prince Philip, watched by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and his son Prince Harry, during a visit to Prince Harry's Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing his Sentebale charity, at the Chelsea Flower...more
Prince Charles greets his father Prince Philip, watched by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and his son Prince Harry, during a visit to Prince Harry's Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing his Sentebale charity, at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A straw hat is seen in a rose garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A straw hat is seen in a rose garden during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince Harry smiles as he stands in his Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing his Sentebale charity, at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
Prince Harry smiles as he stands in his Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing his Sentebale charity, at the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
A garden gnome is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A garden gnome is seen during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor looks at a display of flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pinball Wizard Allium are pictured at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Pinball Wizard Allium are pictured at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman with flowers in her blue dyed hair looks at chrysanthemums at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman with flowers in her blue dyed hair looks at chrysanthemums at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman wears a hat made from flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman wears a hat made from flowers during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
El Salvador's gang truce
Inmates handed over handmade knives and other banned articles in an effort to keep the truce between gangs Mara 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).
Japan's nuclear tsunami wall
Safety upgrades designed to prevent a repeat of the Fukushima disaster.
Apple Inc.
Images from inside the technology company.
Blind track meet
Blind or visually impaired students compete in the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.