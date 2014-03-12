Edition:
Cheltenham Festival

<p>Sam Twiston-Davies on The New One jumps the final fence of the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Aidan Coleman on Gardefort falls at the second last fence during the Novices Handicap Steeplechase at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Racegoers watch on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Horses and riders jump a fence in the Handicap Steeple Chase during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Barry Geraghty on Jezki clears the final fence ahead of Tony McCoy on My Tent Or Yours and goes on to win the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Ruby Walsh on Quevega celebrates after winning the Mares' Hurdle Race during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Jockey Barry Geraghty riding Jezki clears the final fence on the way to winning the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Barry Geraghty on Jezki celebrates as he enters the winners enclosure after winning the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Britain's Zara Phillips, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, laughs with an unidentified friend on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Racegoers watch on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Racegoers cheer on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A visitor studies the race card at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A racegoer studies the race card during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Details of various jockeys' colours are seen on a racegoer's tie during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>A racegoer poses for a photograph during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>A racegoer poses for a photograph during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Racegoers study their race cards during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Racehorses head towards the second fence of the Supreme Novices Hurdle Race on the first race of the day during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Horses and riders head into the country in the Handicap Steeple Chase during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>A steam train brings racegoers to the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

