Cheltenham Festival
Sam Twiston-Davies on The New One jumps the final fence of the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Sam Twiston-Davies on The New One jumps the final fence of the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Aidan Coleman on Gardefort falls at the second last fence during the Novices Handicap Steeplechase at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Aidan Coleman on Gardefort falls at the second last fence during the Novices Handicap Steeplechase at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Racegoers watch on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoers watch on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Horses and riders jump a fence in the Handicap Steeple Chase during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Horses and riders jump a fence in the Handicap Steeple Chase during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Barry Geraghty on Jezki clears the final fence ahead of Tony McCoy on My Tent Or Yours and goes on to win the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh more
Barry Geraghty on Jezki clears the final fence ahead of Tony McCoy on My Tent Or Yours and goes on to win the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ruby Walsh on Quevega celebrates after winning the Mares' Hurdle Race during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ruby Walsh on Quevega celebrates after winning the Mares' Hurdle Race during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jockey Barry Geraghty riding Jezki clears the final fence on the way to winning the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jockey Barry Geraghty riding Jezki clears the final fence on the way to winning the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Barry Geraghty on Jezki celebrates as he enters the winners enclosure after winning the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Barry Geraghty on Jezki celebrates as he enters the winners enclosure after winning the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Britain's Zara Phillips, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, laughs with an unidentified friend on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Zara Phillips, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, laughs with an unidentified friend on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoers watch on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoers watch on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoers cheer on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoers cheer on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor studies the race card at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor studies the race card at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A racegoer studies the race card during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A racegoer studies the race card during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Details of various jockeys' colours are seen on a racegoer's tie during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Details of various jockeys' colours are seen on a racegoer's tie during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A racegoer poses for a photograph during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A racegoer poses for a photograph during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A racegoer poses for a photograph during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A racegoer poses for a photograph during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Racegoers study their race cards during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Racegoers study their race cards during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Racehorses head towards the second fence of the Supreme Novices Hurdle Race on the first race of the day during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Racehorses head towards the second fence of the Supreme Novices Hurdle Race on the first race of the day during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Horses and riders head into the country in the Handicap Steeple Chase during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Horses and riders head into the country in the Handicap Steeple Chase during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A steam train brings racegoers to the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A steam train brings racegoers to the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Crisis in Crimea
Russian forces tighten their grip on the Crimea region.
Japan tsunami anniversary
Japan marks three years since the 2011 tsunami.
Assassin still divides Bosnia
The hometown of Archduke Franz Ferdinand's assassin remains divided over how to remember him.
Syria in ruins
Images of a landscape devastated by war.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.