Cheltenham festival
Campeador ridden by Barry Geraghty and Voix Du Reve ridden by Ruby Walsh fall during The 4.50 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Annie Power ridden by Ruby Walsh jumps a fence during the 3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Paddy Cusack enjoys a pint of Guinness during St Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Black Hercules (R) ridden by Ruby Walsh jumps a fence with L'Ami Serge ridden by Nico de Boinville before winning the 1.30 JLT Novices? Chase Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Davy Russell celebrates winning the 2.10 Pertemps Network Final on Mall Dini Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Thistlecrack ridden by Tom Scudamore on the way to winning the 3.30 Ryanair World Hurdle Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
The field during the 4.50 The Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Jockey and former British Olympic cycling champion Victoria Pendleton (L) on Supreme Danehill clears a jump with trainer Lawney Hill on Consigliere on the gallops at Lawney Hill Racing in Aston Rowant, southern England March 17, 2016. She is due to...more
Princess Anne and Zara Phillips watch the 4.10 Glenfarclas Chase on a giant sceen Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Un De Sceaux ridden by Ruby Walsh during the 3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Diego Du Charmil ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies on his way to winning The 4.50 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race as Campeador ridden by Barry Geraghty falls. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
General view during The Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Ruby Walsh celebrates winning the 3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy on Annie Power Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Owners celebrate after Ryan Hatch won the 2.10 RSA Chase on Blaklion Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Racegoers react as Ruby Walsh wins the 3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy on Annie Power Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Campeador ridden by Barry Geraghty falls during The 4.50 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race as Campeador Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
A general view during the 2.50 Ultima Handicap Chase Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Aidan Coleman falls off his horse Beg To Differ during the 2.50 Ultima Handicap Chase Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Black Hercules (L) ridden by Ruby Walsh jumps a fence with Bristol De Mai ridden by D A Jacob before winning the 1.30 JLT Novices? Chase Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Racegoers during the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices Hurdle Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Racegoers react while watching the 2.10 RSA chase on a giant screen in the Guinness village Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers arrive for the Cheltenham Festival Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Racegoers arrive for the Cheltenham Festival Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Racegoers with Cheltenham hats Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers enjoys a drink of Champagne on ladies day Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Ryan Hatch celebrates winning the 2.10 RSA Chase on Blaklion Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Racegoers watch the 2.10 Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Chase Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Racegoers place bets at Cheltenham Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Racegoers arrive for the Cheltenham Festival Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Racegoers on ladies day Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Next Slideshows
SeaWorld's killer whales
SeaWorld says it will stop breeding killer whales and that those currently at its parks will be the last.
Little horse, big medicine
Honor, a 10-month-old miniature therapy horse, visits dozens of children and teens being treated at a Manhattan hospital.
The happiest places on earth
The world's top 10 happiest countries, according to the World Happiness Report, which evaluates social and economic well-being.
Britain's next top dog
Devon the West Highland white terrier takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.