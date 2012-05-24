Edition:
United Kingdom

Chen in America

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, is lit by a studio light during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. Blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng, who flew to the United States last week, said on Thursday China's handling of the local officials who harassed and abused him and his family will determine whether the country can begin to achieve rule of law....more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, is lit by a studio light during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. Blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng, who flew to the United States last week, said on Thursday China's handling of the local officials who harassed and abused him and his family will determine whether the country can begin to achieve rule of law. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, sits for an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese dissident and legal advocate who recently sought asylum in the United States, sits for an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

A cast is seen on the right foot of Chen Guangcheng during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, May 24, 2012

A cast is seen on the right foot of Chen Guangcheng during an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng is helped by an assistant after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng is helped by an assistant after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing after an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng arrives for an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng arrives for an interview in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng shakes hands with a man (L) acting as his media-relations representative as he takes a break in a city park with an unidentified woman in New York May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chen Guangcheng shakes hands with a man (L) acting as his media-relations representative as he takes a break in a city park with an unidentified woman in New York May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
8 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (R) is helped from a van as he arrives in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (R) is helped from a van as he arrives in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
9 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) is helped before speaking to the media as he arrives in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) is helped before speaking to the media as he arrives in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
10 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (2nd L) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (2nd L) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
11 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
12 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) leaves after talking to the media following his arrival in New York, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) leaves after talking to the media following his arrival in New York, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 14
Thursday, May 24, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (2nd R) looks back as he walks into his temporary residence in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (2nd R) looks back as he walks into his temporary residence in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 14

Chen in America

Chen in America Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Egypt votes

Egypt votes
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »