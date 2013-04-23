Chernobyl today
A crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. Ukraine will mark the 27th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, the world's worst civil nuclear accident, on April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. Ukraine will mark the 27th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, the world's worst civil nuclear accident, on April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a house in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a house in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor (L) and the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure (R) at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant are seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor (L) and the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure (R) at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant are seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the control centre of the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the control centre of the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A painting of a girl decorates an empty building in the abandoned town of Pripyat in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A painting of a girl decorates an empty building in the abandoned town of Pripyat in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wild plants grow through widows of an abandoned house in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wild plants grow through widows of an abandoned house in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A fisherman tries to catch fish through the hole in the frozen Pripyat river in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fisherman tries to catch fish through the hole in the frozen Pripyat river in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker measures radiation levels at a cemetery near the village of Rossokha for contaminated equipment used during the Chernobyl catastrophe inside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 30, 2006....more
A worker measures radiation levels at a cemetery near the village of Rossokha for contaminated equipment used during the Chernobyl catastrophe inside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A drunk Ukrainian worker who fixes roads gestures in Chernobyl March 28, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A drunk Ukrainian worker who fixes roads gestures in Chernobyl March 28, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A raven stretches its wings as it sits on a post inside the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, December 23, 2009. The sign reads: "Radiation...more
A raven stretches its wings as it sits on a post inside the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, December 23, 2009. The sign reads: "Radiation hazard". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Toys and gas masks are seen in a kindergarden in the abandoned town of Pripyat in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Toys and gas masks are seen in a kindergarden in the abandoned town of Pripyat in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Ukrainian boy, who lives in the village of Zorin near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, jumps from a tree April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Ukrainian boy, who lives in the village of Zorin near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, jumps from a tree April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Ukrainian illegal settler in the 30-km exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant stands inside his home village of Ilinci April 5, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Ukrainian illegal settler in the 30-km exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant stands inside his home village of Ilinci April 5, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of an amusement park in the centre of the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of an amusement park in the centre of the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A wolf stands in a field in the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 1, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A wolf stands in a field in the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 1, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Remains of a barbed wire fence are seen at the border of the state radiation ecology reserve in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February...more
Remains of a barbed wire fence are seen at the border of the state radiation ecology reserve in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A piano is seen in a kindergarden in the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A piano is seen in a kindergarden in the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anya Savenok, 9, who was born physically affected due to high radiation according to doctors, plays in her home in the village of Strakholissya, just outside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1,...more
Anya Savenok, 9, who was born physically affected due to high radiation according to doctors, plays in her home in the village of Strakholissya, just outside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man buys a bottle of wine from a mobile shop in the almost abandoned village of Rudnoe, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily...more
A man buys a bottle of wine from a mobile shop in the almost abandoned village of Rudnoe, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian boy smokes a cigarette in the village of Zorin, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Ukrainian boy smokes a cigarette in the village of Zorin, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker measures radiation levels at a cemetery near the village of Rossokha for contaminated equipment used during the Chernobyl catastrophe inside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 30, 2006....more
A worker measures radiation levels at a cemetery near the village of Rossokha for contaminated equipment used during the Chernobyl catastrophe inside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Beds and toys are seen in a kindergarten in Ukraine's ghost town of Pripyat, April 13, 2006. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Beds and toys are seen in a kindergarten in Ukraine's ghost town of Pripyat, April 13, 2006. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A worker feeds bisons at the state radiation ecology reserve in the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily...more
A worker feeds bisons at the state radiation ecology reserve in the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian girl plays with an abandoned truck tire in the village of Zorin near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Ukrainian girl plays with an abandoned truck tire in the village of Zorin near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of an empty sports gym inside a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of an empty sports gym inside a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A cross is seen in the abandoned city of Prypiat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A cross is seen in the abandoned city of Prypiat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A fox stands in a field just outside the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Novosiolki, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A fox stands in a field just outside the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Novosiolki, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People buy food at a mobile shop near the Belarussian village of Novosyolki, just outside of the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Vasily...more
People buy food at a mobile shop near the Belarussian village of Novosyolki, just outside of the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Newspapers from March 1986 with a picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin are seen in an empty building in the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. ...more
Newspapers from March 1986 with a picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin are seen in an empty building in the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hunters skin a wolf killed in a forest, after hunting for wolves near the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Chekhi, about 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily...more
Hunters skin a wolf killed in a forest, after hunting for wolves near the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Chekhi, about 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
View through the broken window of an abandoned home in Chernobyl inside the 30-km exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plan April 2, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
View through the broken window of an abandoned home in Chernobyl inside the 30-km exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plan April 2, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Ukrainian man carries his x-ray image in a hospital in Ivankov near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Ukrainian man carries his x-ray image in a hospital in Ivankov near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
France's gay marriage debate
French parliament approves a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt.
The Tsarnaev family
The family of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev.
Mourning in Boston
The aftermath of the bombing and manhunt.
Life after the White House
How presidents spend their time after being president.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.