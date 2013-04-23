Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 23, 2013 | 10:50pm BST

Chernobyl today

<p>A crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. Ukraine will mark the 27th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, the world's worst civil nuclear accident, on April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. Ukraine will mark the 27th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, the world's worst civil nuclear accident, on April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. Ukraine will mark the 27th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, the world's worst civil nuclear accident, on April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 38
<p>A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 38
<p>The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a house in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a house in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a house in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 38
<p>A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 38
<p>A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
5 / 38
<p>A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
6 / 38
<p>A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
7 / 38
<p>A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor (L) and the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure (R) at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant are seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor (L) and the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure (R) at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant are seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor (L) and the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure (R) at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant are seen from Ukraine's abandoned town of Pripyat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 38
<p>A view of the control centre of the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A view of the control centre of the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A view of the control centre of the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 38
<p>A painting of a girl decorates an empty building in the abandoned town of Pripyat in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A painting of a girl decorates an empty building in the abandoned town of Pripyat in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A painting of a girl decorates an empty building in the abandoned town of Pripyat in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 38
<p>Wild plants grow through widows of an abandoned house in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Wild plants grow through widows of an abandoned house in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Wild plants grow through widows of an abandoned house in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 38
<p>An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
12 / 38
<p>A fisherman tries to catch fish through the hole in the frozen Pripyat river in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A fisherman tries to catch fish through the hole in the frozen Pripyat river in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A fisherman tries to catch fish through the hole in the frozen Pripyat river in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 38
<p>A worker measures radiation levels at a cemetery near the village of Rossokha for contaminated equipment used during the Chernobyl catastrophe inside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A worker measures radiation levels at a cemetery near the village of Rossokha for contaminated equipment used during the Chernobyl catastrophe inside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 30, 2006....more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A worker measures radiation levels at a cemetery near the village of Rossokha for contaminated equipment used during the Chernobyl catastrophe inside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 38
<p>A drunk Ukrainian worker who fixes roads gestures in Chernobyl March 28, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A drunk Ukrainian worker who fixes roads gestures in Chernobyl March 28, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A drunk Ukrainian worker who fixes roads gestures in Chernobyl March 28, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 38
<p>A raven stretches its wings as it sits on a post inside the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, December 23, 2009. The sign reads: "Radiation hazard". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A raven stretches its wings as it sits on a post inside the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, December 23, 2009. The sign reads: "Radiation...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A raven stretches its wings as it sits on a post inside the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, December 23, 2009. The sign reads: "Radiation hazard". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
16 / 38
<p>Toys and gas masks are seen in a kindergarden in the abandoned town of Pripyat in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Toys and gas masks are seen in a kindergarden in the abandoned town of Pripyat in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Toys and gas masks are seen in a kindergarden in the abandoned town of Pripyat in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 38
<p>An Ukrainian boy, who lives in the village of Zorin near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, jumps from a tree April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Ukrainian boy, who lives in the village of Zorin near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, jumps from a tree April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

An Ukrainian boy, who lives in the village of Zorin near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, jumps from a tree April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 38
<p>A Ukrainian illegal settler in the 30-km exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant stands inside his home village of Ilinci April 5, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A Ukrainian illegal settler in the 30-km exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant stands inside his home village of Ilinci April 5, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A Ukrainian illegal settler in the 30-km exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant stands inside his home village of Ilinci April 5, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 38
<p>A view of an amusement park in the centre of the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A view of an amusement park in the centre of the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A view of an amusement park in the centre of the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 38
<p>A wolf stands in a field in the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 1, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A wolf stands in a field in the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 1, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A wolf stands in a field in the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 1, 2008. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
21 / 38
<p>Remains of a barbed wire fence are seen at the border of the state radiation ecology reserve in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Remains of a barbed wire fence are seen at the border of the state radiation ecology reserve in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Remains of a barbed wire fence are seen at the border of the state radiation ecology reserve in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
22 / 38
<p>A piano is seen in a kindergarden in the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A piano is seen in a kindergarden in the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A piano is seen in a kindergarden in the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 38
<p>Anya Savenok, 9, who was born physically affected due to high radiation according to doctors, plays in her home in the village of Strakholissya, just outside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Anya Savenok, 9, who was born physically affected due to high radiation according to doctors, plays in her home in the village of Strakholissya, just outside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1,...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Anya Savenok, 9, who was born physically affected due to high radiation according to doctors, plays in her home in the village of Strakholissya, just outside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
24 / 38
<p>A man buys a bottle of wine from a mobile shop in the almost abandoned village of Rudnoe, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A man buys a bottle of wine from a mobile shop in the almost abandoned village of Rudnoe, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A man buys a bottle of wine from a mobile shop in the almost abandoned village of Rudnoe, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
25 / 38
<p>A Ukrainian boy smokes a cigarette in the village of Zorin, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A Ukrainian boy smokes a cigarette in the village of Zorin, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A Ukrainian boy smokes a cigarette in the village of Zorin, near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
26 / 38
<p>A worker measures radiation levels at a cemetery near the village of Rossokha for contaminated equipment used during the Chernobyl catastrophe inside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A worker measures radiation levels at a cemetery near the village of Rossokha for contaminated equipment used during the Chernobyl catastrophe inside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 30, 2006....more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A worker measures radiation levels at a cemetery near the village of Rossokha for contaminated equipment used during the Chernobyl catastrophe inside the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
27 / 38
<p>Beds and toys are seen in a kindergarten in Ukraine's ghost town of Pripyat, April 13, 2006. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Beds and toys are seen in a kindergarten in Ukraine's ghost town of Pripyat, April 13, 2006. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Beds and toys are seen in a kindergarten in Ukraine's ghost town of Pripyat, April 13, 2006. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
28 / 38
<p>A worker feeds bisons at the state radiation ecology reserve in the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A worker feeds bisons at the state radiation ecology reserve in the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A worker feeds bisons at the state radiation ecology reserve in the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
29 / 38
<p>A Ukrainian girl plays with an abandoned truck tire in the village of Zorin near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A Ukrainian girl plays with an abandoned truck tire in the village of Zorin near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A Ukrainian girl plays with an abandoned truck tire in the village of Zorin near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
30 / 38
<p>A view of an empty sports gym inside a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A view of an empty sports gym inside a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A view of an empty sports gym inside a building in the abandoned city of Prypiat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
31 / 38
<p>A cross is seen in the abandoned city of Prypiat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A cross is seen in the abandoned city of Prypiat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A cross is seen in the abandoned city of Prypiat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
32 / 38
<p>A fox stands in a field just outside the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Novosiolki, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A fox stands in a field just outside the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Novosiolki, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A fox stands in a field just outside the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Novosiolki, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
33 / 38
<p>People buy food at a mobile shop near the Belarussian village of Novosyolki, just outside of the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

People buy food at a mobile shop near the Belarussian village of Novosyolki, just outside of the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

People buy food at a mobile shop near the Belarussian village of Novosyolki, just outside of the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
34 / 38
<p>Newspapers from March 1986 with a picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin are seen in an empty building in the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Newspapers from March 1986 with a picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin are seen in an empty building in the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. ...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Newspapers from March 1986 with a picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin are seen in an empty building in the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
35 / 38
<p>Hunters skin a wolf killed in a forest, after hunting for wolves near the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Chekhi, about 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Hunters skin a wolf killed in a forest, after hunting for wolves near the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Chekhi, about 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Hunters skin a wolf killed in a forest, after hunting for wolves near the 30 km (18 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Chekhi, about 370 km (217 miles) southeast of Minsk January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
36 / 38
<p>View through the broken window of an abandoned home in Chernobyl inside the 30-km exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plan April 2, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

View through the broken window of an abandoned home in Chernobyl inside the 30-km exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plan April 2, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

View through the broken window of an abandoned home in Chernobyl inside the 30-km exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plan April 2, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
37 / 38
<p>A Ukrainian man carries his x-ray image in a hospital in Ivankov near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A Ukrainian man carries his x-ray image in a hospital in Ivankov near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A Ukrainian man carries his x-ray image in a hospital in Ivankov near the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 7, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
France's gay marriage debate

France's gay marriage debate

Next Slideshows

France's gay marriage debate

France's gay marriage debate

French parliament approves a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt.

23 Apr 2013
The Tsarnaev family

The Tsarnaev family

The family of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

25 Apr 2013
Mourning in Boston

Mourning in Boston

The aftermath of the bombing and manhunt.

24 Apr 2013
Life after the White House

Life after the White House

How presidents spend their time after being president.

23 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures