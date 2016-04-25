Edition:
Chernobyl: Where time stands still

A painting of a girl decorates an empty building in the abandoned town of Pripyat in the exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. For residents of Chernobyl, a three-day evacuation turned into�a thirty-year exile. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine April 22, 2016. Around 50,000 Pripyat residents were evacuated after the disaster, taking only few belongings. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A lamp hangs in a flat which was evacuated after an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in the ghost town of Pripyat, Ukraine April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The interior of a kindergarten is seen in the abandoned city of Prypiat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An interior view of a flat in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A tree grows out of the door of an abandoned barn in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, in the abandoned village of Krasnoselie, Belarus, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A child's gas mask and a shoe are seen at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Prypiat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An interior view of a building shows a double bass in the abandoned city of Prypiat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A wolf looks into the camera in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, March 2, 2016. Thirty years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, booming populations of wolf, elk and other wildlife in the vast contaminated zone in Belarus and Ukraine provide a clue. Photo taken with trail camera. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A room containing disused appliances in the abandoned city of Prypiat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin is seen through wild flowers inside a hospital in the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A doll is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a house in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A guard is seen at a checkpoint in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A piano is seen in a kindergarten in the abandoned town of Pripyat, in the exclusion zone around the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A cross with a crucifix is seen in the deserted Ukrainian town of Pripyat November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

The sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is seen behind a building decorated with a graffiti in the abandoned city of Prypiat April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A swimming pool in Ukraine's ghost town of Pripyat, which was evacuated after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster is seen in Pripyat, April 13, 2006. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A raven stretches its wings as it sits on a post inside the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor near the village of Babchin. The sign reads: "Radiation hazard". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

