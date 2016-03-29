Edition:
Chernobyl's ghost town

A doll is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Deadly radiation still spews from Chernobyl 30 years after the worst nuclear meltdown in history, as a newly built giant arch is pulled into place to cover the stricken reactor for the next century. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A view of an amusement park in the centre of the abandoned town of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A cross with a crucifix is seen in the deserted town of Pripyat near Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a house in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin is seen in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A portrait is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A shoe for children is left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A baby cot is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A doll in a children's gas mask is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Toys are left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A dog is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A ferris wheel is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
