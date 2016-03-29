Chernobyl's ghost town
A doll is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Deadly radiation still spews from Chernobyl 30 years after the worst nuclear meltdown in history, as a newly built giant...more
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of an amusement park in the centre of the abandoned town of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A cross with a crucifix is seen in the deserted town of Pripyat near Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union is seen on the roof of a house in the abandoned city of Pripyat near Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin is seen in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A portrait is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A shoe for children is left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A baby cot is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A doll in a children's gas mask is seen amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Toys are left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A dog is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A ferris wheel is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
