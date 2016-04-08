Cherry blossom season
Visitors walk under illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A carp swims in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors row boats in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Visitors take pictures of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman reacts as she poses for a friend in front of a cherry tree that stands in full bloom in the East Garden of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Visitors enjoy illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Visitors take pictures of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom with illuminated Tokyo Tower at the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A businessman looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors take selfie pictures with illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Visitors row boats in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms as the flowers are in full bloom in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors ride boats in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy cherry blossoms in full bloom, during spring season in Tokyo, Japan, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A visitor takes a picture of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Cherry blossoms are illuminated next to Roppongi Hills Mori Tower building in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A bird perches on cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors sit on a lawn in front of a cherry tree standing in full bloom in the East Garden of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sun rays shine through a branch with cherry blossoms in the East Garden of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy cherry blossoms in full bloom, during spring season in Tokyo, Japan, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Women hold parasols as they walk under cherry trees at Aoyama Cemetery on a sunny day in Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man takes pictures of a cherry tree that stands in full bloom in the East Garden of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People take pictures of an early-blossoming cherry tree as Japan approaches Hanami, or cherry blossom season, in Ueno Park, Tokyo March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People have a picnic under a cherry tree in Yoyogi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Shinto priest walks under cherry trees at Aoyama Cemetery on a sunny day in Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman looks at an early-blossoming cherry tree as Japan approaches Hanami, or cherry blossom season, in Ueno Park, Tokyo March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter