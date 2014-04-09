Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 9, 2014 | 11:47pm BST

Cherry blossoms in bloom

<p>Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>Darlene Yarrington of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has her picture taken with the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>The Washington Monument can be seen from under some of the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>People enjoy the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014 .REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>A woman holding her baby tries to catch a cherry blossom scattered by the wind during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>Early emerging cherry blossoms are reflected in the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>A man ducks his head under early emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers holding rifles salute to U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (not in picture) as fully bloomed cherry blossoms are seen in the background, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers holding rifles salute to U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (not in picture) as fully bloomed cherry blossoms are seen in the background, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board, as cherry blossoms bloom, outside a brokerage in Tokyo, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>Women take photographs of cherry blossom trees during a sunny spring day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>The famed cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>People walk amongst the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>Women photograph emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

