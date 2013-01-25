Edition:
Chicago's deep freeze

<p>The ruins of a warehouse that started burning on Tuesday night is seen in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

The ruins of a warehouse that started burning on Tuesday night is seen in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

Chicago's deep freeze

<p>Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013.REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013.REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013.REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Ice-covered trucks are blanketed in smoke after a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Ice-covered trucks are blanketed in smoke after a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

Ice-covered trucks are blanketed in smoke after a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Firefighter Michael De Jesus is covered in ice as he mans a water cannon while fighting a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Firefighter Michael De Jesus is covered in ice as he mans a water cannon while fighting a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

Firefighter Michael De Jesus is covered in ice as he mans a water cannon while fighting a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>A truck is encased in ice, after a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

A truck is encased in ice, after a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

A truck is encased in ice, after a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Chicago Fire Department Commander Joe Rimkus makes his way over debris as firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Chicago Fire Department Commander Joe Rimkus makes his way over debris as firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

Chicago Fire Department Commander Joe Rimkus makes his way over debris as firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>An ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night is seen in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

An ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night is seen in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

An ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night is seen in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>The ruins of a warehouse, still on fire, which started burning on Tuesday night are seen in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

The ruins of a warehouse, still on fire, which started burning on Tuesday night are seen in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

The ruins of a warehouse, still on fire, which started burning on Tuesday night are seen in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Ice covers a warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night, in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Ice covers a warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night, in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

Ice covers a warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night, in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, January 25, 2013

Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

