Chicago's deep freeze
The ruins of a warehouse that started burning on Tuesday night is seen in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
The ruins of a warehouse that started burning on Tuesday night is seen in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013.REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013.REUTERS/John Gress
Ice-covered trucks are blanketed in smoke after a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ice-covered trucks are blanketed in smoke after a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighter Michael De Jesus is covered in ice as he mans a water cannon while fighting a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighter Michael De Jesus is covered in ice as he mans a water cannon while fighting a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A truck is encased in ice, after a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A truck is encased in ice, after a warehouse fire in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Fire Department Commander Joe Rimkus makes his way over debris as firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Fire Department Commander Joe Rimkus makes his way over debris as firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
An ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night is seen in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
An ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night is seen in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Charley De Jesus walks around an ice-covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
The ruins of a warehouse, still on fire, which started burning on Tuesday night are seen in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
The ruins of a warehouse, still on fire, which started burning on Tuesday night are seen in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ice covers a warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night, in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ice covers a warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night, in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters continue to battle a warehouse fire for a third day in Chicago, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Next Slideshows
A whisky world
From China to America, sales of whiskies are taking off as old world distilling traditions adapt to new world markets.
Profile: Hillary Clinton
A look back on the long political career of the former first lady turned senator, presidential candidate and secretary of state.
India's women defend themselves
Women in India take steps to ensure their security in the aftermath of the death of a medical student who was gang raped on a bus in New Delhi.
Prince Harry in Afghanistan
Images from Prince Harry's second tour in Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.