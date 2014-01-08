Chicago's doctor to the homeless
Doctor Patrick Angelo wraps a homeless man in blankets under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. Angelo visits the homeless several times a week to hand out food, clothing and blankets to those living on the streets. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo hands over the shoes off his feet to help a homeless man under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014.The funding comes from his oral surgery medical practice and profits from his healthcare company. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo hands out food to homeless people under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. Angelo is in his 13th year doing charity work. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo hands out food to homeless people under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. Angelo is in his 13th year doing charity work. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo checks on a homeless man under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo checks on a homeless man under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo is reflected in his mirror as he drives around looking for homeless people under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo picks up boxes of food and coffee at a restaurant to deliver to homeless people in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo checks on a homeless man under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A homeless man stretches as he takes off a layer of clothing as he prepares to settle down for the night under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo helps a homeless woman put on a pair of gloves that he gave her on the downtown streets in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo carries food to drop off to the homeless under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo reacts next to a homeless woman after giving her food under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo hands out food from his car to a homeless person on the downtown streets in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo checks on a homeless person under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive as vehicles drive by in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo offers some clothing to a homeless man under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo gives some packs of hand warmers to a homeless man under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Doctor Patrick Angelo hands out hand warmers to a homeless person under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
