Child workers
Shuvo, 7, works at a metal workshop which makes propellers for ships at a shipbuilding yard next to Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Boys carry dry wood, to be used as cooking fuel, on their backs as they walk home in Islamabad, Pakistan November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Waseem Sheikh, 12, holding an improvised stick searches for rats with the help of a torch outside a residential complex in Mumbai October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy threshes rice against an empty drum on the outskirts of Faisalabad, Pakistan November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain
Boys help rebel fighters clean weapons in Misrata, after the rebel fighters returned from the frontline on the outskirts of Zlitan, Libya July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Mithun, 11, poses for a photo at a laterite brick mine in Ratnagiri district, about 360km (224 miles) south of Mumbai, India April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Girls carry sacks in a charcoal factory at a slum in Manila, Philippines April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
Afghan boy Abdul Wahab works in a blacksmith's shop in Kabul, Afghanistan December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Ahsan, 12, stands looking over an oven at a brick yard in the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Four-year-old Abbass Ali, an ethnic Hazara Afghan boy, is photographed as he weaves carpets at a workshop in the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A boy climbs a palm tree to collect dates in an agricultural area in el-Hawamdiya, a suburb of Giza near Cairo, Egypt September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Dusabe Munyarugamba, 16, climbs out of a cave where she collects water for her family in Bukima, just north of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A goldsmith works on a gold bangle at a workshop in Kolkata August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy holds a magnet as he and another search for recyclables along a roadside dump in Karachi, Pakistan October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
An Ivorian child welds in a wrought iron workshop in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A child rests after searching for usable coal at a cinder dump site in Changzhi, Shanxi province, China, July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan boy works in a poppy field in Musa Qala, Helmand province, March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An illegal immigrant boy from Myanmar collects plastic at a rubbish dump site near Mae Sot, Thailand, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Afghan boys carry dried twigs while walking in a desert near Herat December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Ironworker Zoumana Traore, 9, works in an iron workshop in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Tota Miya, 10, shows his hands after preparing soil to make bricks in a brick field on the outskirts of Dhaka November 21, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Saif, a 12-year-old who has left school, works at a garage in Baghdad July 19, 2009. Saif earns about $20 a week and is a breadwinner of his family. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A Ghanaian girl waits to sell water in the northern city of Tamale, January 24, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Sujon, 4, works in a brick field in Gabtoli, Dhaka December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A child-labourer works inside a brick factory on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, January 31, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A girl sorts prawns at the main port located in the outskirts of the southern city of Karachi, Pakistan, June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
