Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 27, 2014 | 3:25am GMT

Children and the Pope

<p>Pope Francis blesses a baby as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis blesses a baby as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis blesses a baby as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
1 / 25
<p>Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
2 / 25
<p>Pope Francis blesses a baby at the end of a mass during his pastoral visit to "Saints Elisabetta and Zaccaria" Parish in Rome May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis blesses a baby at the end of a mass during his pastoral visit to "Saints Elisabetta and Zaccaria" Parish in Rome May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis blesses a baby at the end of a mass during his pastoral visit to "Saints Elisabetta and Zaccaria" Parish in Rome May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
3 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child during a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child during a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis kisses a child during a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
4 / 25
<p>Pope Francis embraces a child as he arrives to lead the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis embraces a child as he arrives to lead the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis embraces a child as he arrives to lead the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
5 / 25
<p>Pope Francis waves at the end of a canonization mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis waves at the end of a canonization mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis waves at the end of a canonization mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
6 / 25
<p>Pope Francis exchanges his skull cap with a child during his pastoral visit at the Saint Tommaso parish in the outskirts of Rome February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Pope Francis exchanges his skull cap with a child during his pastoral visit at the Saint Tommaso parish in the outskirts of Rome February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis exchanges his skull cap with a child during his pastoral visit at the Saint Tommaso parish in the outskirts of Rome February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
7 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
8 / 25
<p>A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, February 27, 2014

A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
9 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to conduct his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to conduct his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to conduct his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
10 / 25
<p>Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives for a visit at the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital in Rome December 21, 2013. REUTERSAlessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives for a visit at the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital in Rome December 21, 2013. REUTERSAlessandro Bianchi

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives for a visit at the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital in Rome December 21, 2013. REUTERSAlessandro Bianchi

Close
11 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to leads the opening of the Pastoral Convention of the Diocese of Rome at the Vatican June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to leads the opening of the Pastoral Convention of the Diocese of Rome at the Vatican June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to leads the opening of the Pastoral Convention of the Diocese of Rome at the Vatican June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
12 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child during an audience with children, assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child during an audience with children, assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis kisses a child during an audience with children, assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
13 / 25
<p>Pope Francis greets a child as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis greets a child as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis greets a child as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
14 / 25
<p>Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
15 / 25
<p>Pope Francis greets a child before his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis greets a child before his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis greets a child before his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
16 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child after his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child after his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis kisses a child after his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile

Close
17 / 25
<p>Pope Francis waves at a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis waves at a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis waves at a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile

Close
18 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
19 / 25
<p>Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
20 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
21 / 25
<p>Pope Francis waves to a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis waves to a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis waves to a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
22 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis kisses a child at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
23 / 25
<p>Pope Francis leans out to touch a child's head as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013.REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Pope Francis leans out to touch a child's head as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013.REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Pope Francis leans out to touch a child's head as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013.REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
24 / 25
<p>A child hugs Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience at San Peter's square at the Vatican, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A child hugs Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience at San Peter's square at the Vatican, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, February 27, 2014

A child hugs Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience at San Peter's square at the Vatican, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Gay marriage in America

Gay marriage in America

Next Slideshows

Gay marriage in America

Gay marriage in America

A new survey finds that over half of Americans now support the idea of gay marriage.

26 Feb 2014
Earth at night

Earth at night

Night images of our planet from space.

26 Feb 2014
When animals attack

When animals attack

Rare images of animals on the offense.

26 Feb 2014
Living with the smog in China

Living with the smog in China

The worst air pollution in months engulfs about 15 percent of the country, including Beijing.

26 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures