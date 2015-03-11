Children at work

A boy waits to deliver his load of used oil at a collection point in Khartoum, Sudan October 29, 2014. Young men cycle around Khartoum, scavenging for unused oil collected from vehicles during maintenance. They collect the oil into small plastic...more

A boy waits to deliver his load of used oil at a collection point in Khartoum, Sudan October 29, 2014. Young men cycle around Khartoum, scavenging for unused oil collected from vehicles during maintenance. They collect the oil into small plastic containers on their bicycles and ride them to collection points in the city's suburbs where they work together to fill an oil drum which sells for 200 Sudanese pounds (approximately $35 U.S. dollars). REUTERS/Mohammed Nureldin Abdallah

