Children at work
Five-year-old Sonu holds balloons as he helps his father at a fair in Mumbai, India December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy pushes a donkey cart loaded with bundles of cotton blooms that were collected by women cotton pickers in Meeran Pur village, north of Karachi, Pakistan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy waits to deliver his load of used oil at a collection point in Khartoum, Sudan October 29, 2014. Young men cycle around Khartoum, scavenging for unused oil collected from vehicles during maintenance. They collect the oil into small plastic...more
Kedar Rai (R), 42, and his sons carry goods to their shop in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, near Mount Everest April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy works at a poppy field in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
A child herds cows at dusk in Abyei town, South Sudan September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A displaced refugee girl sells bags of oil at the sprawling camp at the airport outside Bangui, Central African Republic January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A boy protects himself from the rain with a plastic sheet as he herds cattle in a field in Charsadda, near Peshawar, Pakistan March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Youth laborers work along a street during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Children fill up empty cigarettes manually with locally grown tobacco in a small cigarette factory at Haragach in Rangpur district, Bangladesh July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An Amish boy sells painted horseshoes to tourists in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A boy sells food by the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A boy carries a engine cover of a rickshaw after washing it from a car wash in Islamabad, Pakistan March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A Pashtun boy holding an axe chops a log while posing for the photographer in his brother's timber yard in Peshawar, Pakistan October 21, 2013. REUTERS/A. Ali
A boy washes stone dust in search of gold nuggets at an open-pit gold mine in Lukingi village in Mubende district, southwest of Kampala, Uganda November 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Eleven-year-old Renzo somersaults at a traffic junction in the San Borja district in Lima, Peru August 18, 2014. Renzo and his 9-year-old brother Gianpierre perform on streets to make a living from tips given by drivers, make an average of $7 a day ...more
Palestinian Mohammed Jundeya, 17, poses for a photograph in a car repair garage in Gaza City May 30, 2013. Jundeya left school to work as an apprentice in the garage so that he could support his family's income. Apprentice mechanics earn around $100...more
A boy works at a plastic bottle recycling center by the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Boys working as artisanal miners take a break from panning for gold at the Marco gold mine in Mukungwe locality, Walungu territory of South Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Farmers pick olives during a harvest in Irbid city, north of Amman, Jordan November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Children climb a fence while playing as they sell tea in Kabul, Afghanistan September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A child vendor waits to sell souvenirs to tourists at the Giza Pyramids, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo, Syria October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A girl waits for customers at a livestock market in Kabul, Afghanistan October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A garbage collector poses for a picture with a toy gun at the municipal dump site, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A girl herds water buffaloes in the Euphrates river in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A boy makes a makhbaza, a traditional tool used for putting bread dough into ovens, at his father's shop in Old Sanaa, Yemen January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys sell decorations for ritual booths known as "sukkahs" in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A boy turns a wheel to make the fire stronger at the blacksmith's market in Rumbek, South Sudan March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A young man prepares special sweets at a small traditional factory in Kabul, Afghanistan June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Next Slideshows
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.
When the Japan tsunami struck
Images from the first moments of the tsunami four years ago.
Journey of Solar Impulse
The first attempt to fly around the world without using fossil fuel.
Kim Jong Un's female fans
A look at the North Korean leader's adoring admirers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.