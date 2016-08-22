Edition:
Children caught in Damascus air strikes

A man stands near bodies of his young relatives after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A woman carrying a child flees a site after an air strike on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents flee a site after an air strike on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man stands amid the damage after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents flee a site after an air strike on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People inspect the damage after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured child receives treatment after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People inspect the damage after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents flee a site after an air strike on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents flee a site after an air strike on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

