Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 15, 2013 | 5:05pm GMT

Children of China

<p>A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, November 15, 2013

A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 25
<p>Children sit on top of a police vehicle as they watch a fireworks display as part of China's Mid-Autumn festival in Shanghai, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Children sit on top of a police vehicle as they watch a fireworks display as part of China's Mid-Autumn festival in Shanghai, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, November 15, 2013

Children sit on top of a police vehicle as they watch a fireworks display as part of China's Mid-Autumn festival in Shanghai, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 25
<p>Children practise ballet at an activity center in Hefei, Anhui province, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Children practise ballet at an activity center in Hefei, Anhui province, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 15, 2013

Children practise ballet at an activity center in Hefei, Anhui province, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 25
<p>A girl reacts as her mother bathes her, in a small alley in Hefei, Anhui province, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A girl reacts as her mother bathes her, in a small alley in Hefei, Anhui province, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 15, 2013

A girl reacts as her mother bathes her, in a small alley in Hefei, Anhui province, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 25
<p>A child holds her toy as she stands outside shipping containers serving as her accommodation, in Shanghai, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A child holds her toy as she stands outside shipping containers serving as her accommodation, in Shanghai, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, November 15, 2013

A child holds her toy as she stands outside shipping containers serving as her accommodation, in Shanghai, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
5 / 25
<p>A boy holds a toy gun as he enjoys a ride at an amusement park on a public square in central of Jiuquan city, in northwest China's Gansu province, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A boy holds a toy gun as he enjoys a ride at an amusement park on a public square in central of Jiuquan city, in northwest China's Gansu province, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, November 15, 2013

A boy holds a toy gun as he enjoys a ride at an amusement park on a public square in central of Jiuquan city, in northwest China's Gansu province, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 25
<p>A girl plays with bubbles during a march of pro-democracy demonstrators in downtown Hong Kong, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A girl plays with bubbles during a march of pro-democracy demonstrators in downtown Hong Kong, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, November 15, 2013

A girl plays with bubbles during a march of pro-democracy demonstrators in downtown Hong Kong, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 25
<p>A boy gestures at kindergarten in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A boy gestures at kindergarten in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, November 15, 2013

A boy gestures at kindergarten in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 25
<p>A mother walks with her child past a woman walking her pet dog on a river bank in Shanghai, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A mother walks with her child past a woman walking her pet dog on a river bank in Shanghai, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, November 15, 2013

A mother walks with her child past a woman walking her pet dog on a river bank in Shanghai, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
9 / 25
<p>A mother feeds her child, who is being carried by the father, in Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A mother feeds her child, who is being carried by the father, in Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 15, 2013

A mother feeds her child, who is being carried by the father, in Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 25
<p>A girl poses for a photograph at a commercial area of downtown Shanghai, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A girl poses for a photograph at a commercial area of downtown Shanghai, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, November 15, 2013

A girl poses for a photograph at a commercial area of downtown Shanghai, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 25
<p>Young divers attend a training session at a gymnasium in Hefei, Anhui province, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Young divers attend a training session at a gymnasium in Hefei, Anhui province, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 15, 2013

Young divers attend a training session at a gymnasium in Hefei, Anhui province, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 25
<p>A woman walks with her two daughters at a busy street in downtown Shanghai, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman walks with her two daughters at a busy street in downtown Shanghai, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, November 15, 2013

A woman walks with her two daughters at a busy street in downtown Shanghai, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 25
<p>A woman carries her son as she begs for money at a red light along a busy street in Shanghai, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman carries her son as she begs for money at a red light along a busy street in Shanghai, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, November 15, 2013

A woman carries her son as she begs for money at a red light along a busy street in Shanghai, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 25
<p>Children gather at the corner of a playground as they are trained how to respond to an emergency at a kindergarten in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Children gather at the corner of a playground as they are trained how to respond to an emergency at a kindergarten in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 15, 2013

Children gather at the corner of a playground as they are trained how to respond to an emergency at a kindergarten in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 25
<p>A preschool student looks up as other children take an afternoon nap in a classroom of a school for children of migrant workers in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

A preschool student looks up as other children take an afternoon nap in a classroom of a school for children of migrant workers in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Friday, November 15, 2013

A preschool student looks up as other children take an afternoon nap in a classroom of a school for children of migrant workers in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Close
16 / 25
<p>A child walks on a frozen canal on a winter day in Beijing, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A child walks on a frozen canal on a winter day in Beijing, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, November 15, 2013

A child walks on a frozen canal on a winter day in Beijing, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
17 / 25
<p>A child walks on a swinging bridge at a kindergarten in Wuhan, Hubei province, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A child walks on a swinging bridge at a kindergarten in Wuhan, Hubei province, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 15, 2013

A child walks on a swinging bridge at a kindergarten in Wuhan, Hubei province, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 25
<p>A child enjoys the water in a public swimming pool at a suburban area of Shanghai, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A child enjoys the water in a public swimming pool at a suburban area of Shanghai, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, November 15, 2013

A child enjoys the water in a public swimming pool at a suburban area of Shanghai, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
19 / 25
<p>Spectators watch a Chinese New Year evening parade from behind a fence at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Spectators watch a Chinese New Year evening parade from behind a fence at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Friday, November 15, 2013

Spectators watch a Chinese New Year evening parade from behind a fence at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
20 / 25
<p>Children play on self-made swings on scaffolding at a construction site in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

Children play on self-made swings on scaffolding at a construction site in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Friday, November 15, 2013

Children play on self-made swings on scaffolding at a construction site in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Close
21 / 25
<p>A teacher adjusts the position of a student as a group of first graders practise at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

A teacher adjusts the position of a student as a group of first graders practise at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Friday, November 15, 2013

A teacher adjusts the position of a student as a group of first graders practise at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Close
22 / 25
<p>Babies with swim rings are seen in basins at a mother and baby health care centre in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Babies with swim rings are seen in basins at a mother and baby health care centre in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 15, 2013

Babies with swim rings are seen in basins at a mother and baby health care centre in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 25
<p>Members of a family pose for a photograph in front of a 3D painting at the 2012 Magic Art Special Exhibition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Members of a family pose for a photograph in front of a 3D painting at the 2012 Magic Art Special Exhibition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, November 15, 2013

Members of a family pose for a photograph in front of a 3D painting at the 2012 Magic Art Special Exhibition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
24 / 25
<p>A boy plays in a ball pit at an indoor playground for children at a wealthy district in Beijing, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A boy plays in a ball pit at an indoor playground for children at a wealthy district in Beijing, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, November 15, 2013

A boy plays in a ball pit at an indoor playground for children at a wealthy district in Beijing, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Struggling in Sochi

Struggling in Sochi

Next Slideshows

Struggling in Sochi

Struggling in Sochi

Spending on the Sochi Olympics is expected to pass $50 billion but locals have expressed concern about various difficulties they are facing as the city gears up...

15 Nov 2013
Sex, lives and political wives

Sex, lives and political wives

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's wife is the latest woman to stand by her husband as he is embroiled in scandal.

14 Nov 2013
Proof of life

Proof of life

Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of typhoon survivors to post their photos on social media sites so that loved ones know they are alive.

14 Nov 2013
Indigenous games

Indigenous games

Some 48 Brazilian indigenous tribes present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the...

13 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures