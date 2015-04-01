Children of North Korea

Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. Students trained here are selected from different provinces, with some presenting North Korea to compete in international taekwondo competitions. The banner at background reads "Let us...more

Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. Students trained here are selected from different provinces, with some presenting North Korea to compete in international taekwondo competitions. The banner at background reads "Let us defend the Party Central Committee headed by the respected comrade Kim Jong-un, at the cost of our lives!" REUTERS/Bobby Yip

