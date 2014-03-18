Children of Syria
Children react next to the body of their mother after she died by what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam...more
Children react next to the body of their mother after she died by what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam...more
Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Children ride bicycles past a cemetery in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children ride bicycles past a cemetery in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014....more
A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children jump as they play in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children jump as they play in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
A girl reacts after losing her mother in what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A girl reacts after losing her mother in what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri
A girl rides a bicycle amidst damaged buildings and vehicles along a street in the besieged area of Homs November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
A girl rides a bicycle amidst damaged buildings and vehicles along a street in the besieged area of Homs November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni
A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni
Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children carry goods at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the regime December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah more
Children carry goods at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the regime December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy swims in the Euphrates river in Minbij city in the east countryside of Aleppo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A boy swims in the Euphrates river in Minbij city in the east countryside of Aleppo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Hasan, an 11 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army feeds a cat along a street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Hasan, an 11 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army feeds a cat along a street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni
A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni
Next Slideshows
On the coast of the Black Sea
The Crimean peninsular evokes in many Russians and citizens of the former Soviet Union memories of summer holidays along its subtropical Black Sea coast.
Drones over Paris
Drone enthusiasts gather for the 4th Intergalactic Meeting of Phantom's Pilots.
Crimea's Tatars in the minority
Muslim Tatars make up 12 percent of Crimea's population.
Holi, festival of colors
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.