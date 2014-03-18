Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 18, 2014 | 8:16pm GMT

Children of Syria

<p>Children react next to the body of their mother after she died by what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Children react next to the body of their mother after she died by what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Children react next to the body of their mother after she died by what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
1 / 25
<p>Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
2 / 25
<p>A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
3 / 25
<p>Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
4 / 25
<p>Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
5 / 25
<p>Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
6 / 25
<p>A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
7 / 25
<p>Children ride bicycles past a cemetery in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Children ride bicycles past a cemetery in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Children ride bicycles past a cemetery in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
8 / 25
<p>A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014....more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
9 / 25
<p>Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
10 / 25
<p>Children jump as they play in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Children jump as they play in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Children jump as they play in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
11 / 25
<p>Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Close
12 / 25
<p>A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah</p>

A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Close
13 / 25
<p>A girl reacts after losing her mother in what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A girl reacts after losing her mother in what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A girl reacts after losing her mother in what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
14 / 25
<p>A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri</p>

A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri

Close
15 / 25
<p>A girl rides a bicycle amidst damaged buildings and vehicles along a street in the besieged area of Homs November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

A girl rides a bicycle amidst damaged buildings and vehicles along a street in the besieged area of Homs November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A girl rides a bicycle amidst damaged buildings and vehicles along a street in the besieged area of Homs November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Close
16 / 25
<p>Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah</p>

Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Close
17 / 25
<p>A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni</p>

A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni

Close
18 / 25
<p>Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
19 / 25
<p>Children carry goods at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the regime December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Children carry goods at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the regime December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Children carry goods at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the regime December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
20 / 25
<p>A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
21 / 25
<p>A boy swims in the Euphrates river in Minbij city in the east countryside of Aleppo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A boy swims in the Euphrates river in Minbij city in the east countryside of Aleppo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A boy swims in the Euphrates river in Minbij city in the east countryside of Aleppo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
22 / 25
<p>Hasan, an 11 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army feeds a cat along a street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Hasan, an 11 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army feeds a cat along a street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Hasan, an 11 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army feeds a cat along a street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
23 / 25
<p>Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
24 / 25
<p>A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni</p>

A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
On the coast of the Black Sea

On the coast of the Black Sea

Next Slideshows

On the coast of the Black Sea

On the coast of the Black Sea

The Crimean peninsular evokes in many Russians and citizens of the former Soviet Union memories of summer holidays along its subtropical Black Sea coast.

18 Mar 2014
Drones over Paris

Drones over Paris

Drone enthusiasts gather for the 4th Intergalactic Meeting of Phantom's Pilots.

18 Mar 2014
Crimea's Tatars in the minority

Crimea's Tatars in the minority

Muslim Tatars make up 12 percent of Crimea's population.

18 Mar 2014
Holi, festival of colors

Holi, festival of colors

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India.

18 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures