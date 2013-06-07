Edition:
Children of Syria

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army interacts with children in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A family on a pick-up truck flees violence in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

<p>Children walk along a damaged street filled with debris in Deir al-Zor, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A girl looks up to the sky after hearing the sound of shelling as she sits on a toy pony in the playground of Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Displaced children attend a class in al-Zanbaqi village, in Idlib countryside, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A boy drinks water from a burst water pipe in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Syrian cross the border from Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliufar province, after an air strike, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Children walk among rubble in a damaged street as they tear posters in Raqqa province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

<p>A girl wearing a pink scarf flees with her family from shelling in the al-Masir area in Aleppo, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Children play on a damaged tank in Aleppo, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

<p>Children look out from their windows in Aleppo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/ Giath Taha</p>

<p>Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A girl looks on as she sits with other Syrian refugees fleeing violence on a Jordanian army vehicle, after crossing into Jordanian territory, near the town of Ramtha, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>A man carries a child who was wounded after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. The Arabic graffiti on the wall reads, "God is great". REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>Displaced children attend a class in al-Zanbaqi village, in Idlib countryside, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Children warm themselves around a fire during cold weather in Aleppo January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT ENVIRONMENT)</p>

<p>A woman and her children make their way through rubble and garbage along a street in Deir al-Zor, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Children remove trash blocking the drains in the Al Inzarat district in Aleppo February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

<p>Children play football in a damaged street filled with debris in the besieged area of Homs May 29, 2013. Picture taken May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy (SYRIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS CONFLICT)</p>

<p>A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province October 10, 2012. Scores of Syrian civilians, many of them women with screaming children clinging to their necks, crossed Orontes, a narrow river marking the border with Turkey as they fled the fighting in Azmarin and surrounding villages. Residents from the Turkish village of Hacipasa, nestled among olive groves, helped pull them across in small metal boats. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee girl writes "we miss Syria too much" on the chalkboard in her classroom in Majdel Anjar in Bekaa Valley December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir (LEBANON - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY IMMIGRATION EDUCATION)</p>

<p>Children play with marbles in the streets of Aleppo January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT SOCIETY)</p>

<p>Children stand near buildings damaged by what activists said were jet shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT POLITICS)</p>

<p>A wounded child sits on a stretcher as he is treated in a temporary medical center after he was injured during a shelling by forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad, in Aleppo January 10, 2013. The graffiti behind reads: "Liberate Meng (area)". REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman (SYRIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>Girls queue to buy bread at the only bakery serving the outskirts of Idlib province August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (SYRIA - Tags: FOOD CONFLICT CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>A boy makes preparations in a cave under his house to be used as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib October 26, 2012. Picture taken October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

<p>A girl sits on a chair placed among rubble as she sells bread on a damaged street in Deir al-Zor May 9, 2013. Picture taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT FOOD SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>Children are seen in a pick-up car as a family flees the fighting in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

<p>A boy rides his bicycle past damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, April 3, 2013. Picture taken April 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee girl reacts as she tries to get gifts and sweets from humanitarian organizations during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, October 26, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

