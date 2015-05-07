Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 7, 2015 | 1:25am BST

Children of Syria

Children react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Children react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 27
An injured boy receives medical treatment in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

An injured boy receives medical treatment in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An injured boy receives medical treatment in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
Close
2 / 27
Syrian refugee children, mostly from Idlib, but who have been living in Jordan for over two years since fleeing Syria, are seen in an informal tented settlement in Madaba city, near Amman, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee children, mostly from Idlib, but who have been living in Jordan for over two years since fleeing Syria, are seen in an informal tented settlement in Madaba city, near Amman, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Syrian refugee children, mostly from Idlib, but who have been living in Jordan for over two years since fleeing Syria, are seen in an informal tented settlement in Madaba city, near Amman, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 27
An internally displaced girl stands at the entrance of her tent in Rihaniyya camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Jabal al-Turkman, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An internally displaced girl stands at the entrance of her tent in Rihaniyya camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Jabal al-Turkman, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
An internally displaced girl stands at the entrance of her tent in Rihaniyya camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Jabal al-Turkman, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 27
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 27
The body of a dead child lies in a field hospital after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa countryside, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

The body of a dead child lies in a field hospital after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa countryside, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
The body of a dead child lies in a field hospital after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa countryside, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
6 / 27
An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
Close
7 / 27
A woman carrying a child reacts at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on a mosque in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

A woman carrying a child reacts at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on a mosque in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A woman carrying a child reacts at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on a mosque in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
Close
8 / 27
A picture lies amidst debris of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Qatrgi neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A picture lies amidst debris of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Qatrgi neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A picture lies amidst debris of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Qatrgi neighbourhood of Aleppo, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
9 / 27
An injured girl lies inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra TEMPLATE OUT

An injured girl lies inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra TEMPLATE OUT

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An injured girl lies inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra TEMPLATE OUT
Close
10 / 27
Local resident Israa holds her sister Boutol as they make their way through rubble of damaged buildings in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Local resident Israa holds her sister Boutol as they make their way through rubble of damaged buildings in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Local resident Israa holds her sister Boutol as they make their way through rubble of damaged buildings in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
11 / 27
Children that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they seeked refuge, stand beside hanged clothing in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Children that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they seeked refuge, stand beside hanged clothing in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Children that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they seeked refuge, stand beside hanged clothing in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
12 / 27
A woman holds the hands of a girl who survived what activists said was a surface-to-surface missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A woman holds the hands of a girl who survived what activists said was a surface-to-surface missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A woman holds the hands of a girl who survived what activists said was a surface-to-surface missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
13 / 27
A man reacts carrying a dead child after what activists said were airstrikes by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Da'el town, north of Daraa, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A man reacts carrying a dead child after what activists said were airstrikes by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Da'el town, north of Daraa, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A man reacts carrying a dead child after what activists said were airstrikes by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Da'el town, north of Daraa, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
14 / 27
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
Close
15 / 27
A boy carries bags of cotton candy for sale as he stands along a street in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy carries bags of cotton candy for sale as he stands along a street in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A boy carries bags of cotton candy for sale as he stands along a street in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 27
A man carries a child at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man carries a child at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A man carries a child at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
17 / 27
An injured child reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

An injured child reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
An injured child reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
Close
18 / 27
Residents fearing air strikes by the forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, flee Idlib city after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Residents fearing air strikes by the forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, flee Idlib city after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Residents fearing air strikes by the forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, flee Idlib city after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
19 / 27
A boy that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they sought refuge, sits inside a makeshift classroom in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

A boy that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they sought refuge, sits inside a makeshift classroom in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A boy that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they sought refuge, sits inside a makeshift classroom in the rebel held town of Yalda, south Damascus, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
20 / 27
A girl reacts at a site hit by what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile fired by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A girl reacts at a site hit by what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile fired by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A girl reacts at a site hit by what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile fired by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
21 / 27
Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp, April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to learn." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp, April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to learn." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp, April 14, 2015. The text on the wall reads in Arabic "It's my right to learn." REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout
Close
22 / 27
Residents inspect the damage from what activists said was due to shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad inside a vegetable market in the al-Maadi neighborhood of Aleppo, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Residents inspect the damage from what activists said was due to shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad inside a vegetable market in the al-Maadi neighborhood of Aleppo, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Residents inspect the damage from what activists said was due to shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad inside a vegetable market in the al-Maadi neighborhood of Aleppo, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Close
23 / 27
A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
24 / 27
A Syrian refugee boy from Idlib, who now lives in Jordan after his family fled the violence in Syria, sits in a baby walker in his family's tent at a tented settlement in Madaba city, near Amman, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Syrian refugee boy from Idlib, who now lives in Jordan after his family fled the violence in Syria, sits in a baby walker in his family's tent at a tented settlement in Madaba city, near Amman, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A Syrian refugee boy from Idlib, who now lives in Jordan after his family fled the violence in Syria, sits in a baby walker in his family's tent at a tented settlement in Madaba city, near Amman, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
25 / 27
Syrian refugee children at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee children at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Syrian refugee children at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
26 / 27
An injured boy waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An injured boy waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra TPX IMAGES OF THE...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An injured boy waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes and shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Next Slideshows

Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

06 May 2015
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.

06 May 2015
SpaceX Dragon test run

SpaceX Dragon test run

SpaceX tests a key emergency escape system on its Dragon spaceship.

06 May 2015
Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

Recent images from the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

06 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures