French twins Thomas and Vincent (L) Seris take the tram in Bordeaux, November 12, 2014. Born with Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP), the twins cannot be exposed to the sun and its ultraviolet light, which could provoke cancers due to an inability to repair damage caused by the rays. Colloquially referred to as Children of the Night (Les Enfants de la Lune), the Seris twins are among 70 to 80 people in France who suffer from the genetic defect. The French association "Les Enfants de la Lune" reports that there are between five and ten thousand such cases in the world. Thomas and Vincent have been testing a new protective mask for the last year which is transparent and ventilated and developed by several hospitals in France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

