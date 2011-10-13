Chilean miners: one year later

Rescued Chilean miner Edison Pena speaks during an interview in Santiago, October 13, 2011. In rehab for drugs and alcohol abuse after an agonizing two months trapped in the bowels of the earth, the Chilean miner who won America's heart by crooning Elvis Presley hits is still wrestling with his dark side a year on from his rescue. Pena was the miner who drew most attention and was feted with trips to run marathons in New York to Japan, sing Elvis Presley hits on the "Late Show with David Letterman" and even visit Graceland. But Pena gave in to cocaine and alcohol and slipped into an alternate reality he says he yearns to shake off. REUTERS/ Victor Ruiz Caballero