Chilean miners: one year later
A worker arranges Chilean flags as Chilean rescued miners, locals and authorities attend an official ceremony to commemorate the rescue anniversary at the San Jose Copper copper and gold mine near Copiapo city October 13, 2011. October 13 marks the first anniversary of the rescue operation in a small mine in northern Chile which left 33 miners trapped for around two months. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A worker arranges Chilean flags as Chilean rescued miners, locals and authorities attend an official ceremony to commemorate the rescue anniversary at the San Jose Copper copper and gold mine near Copiapo city October 13, 2011. October 13 marks the first anniversary of the rescue operation in a small mine in northern Chile which left 33 miners trapped for around two months. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Chilean rescued miners (L-R) Ariel Ticona, Pedro Cortez, Claudio Yanez and Jose Ojeda attend an official ceremony at the San Jose copper and gold mine at the Atacama desert near Copiapo city October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Chilean rescued miners (L-R) Ariel Ticona, Pedro Cortez, Claudio Yanez and Jose Ojeda attend an official ceremony at the San Jose copper and gold mine at the Atacama desert near Copiapo city October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Chilean rescued miner Luis Urzua talks on a mobile phone during an inauguration of a monument donated by China's government to commemorate the rescue of the Chilean miners at Copiapo city October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Chilean rescued miner Luis Urzua talks on a mobile phone during an inauguration of a monument donated by China's government to commemorate the rescue of the Chilean miners at Copiapo city October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Chilean Public Works Minister Laurence Golborne (C), accompanied by Chile's First Lad Cecilia Morel (behind), puts earth on the first stone of a monument which will be built at the San Jose Copper copper and gold mine to commemorate the rescue of the Chilean miners at the Atacama desert near Copiapo city October 13, 2011. . REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Chilean Public Works Minister Laurence Golborne (C), accompanied by Chile's First Lad Cecilia Morel (behind), puts earth on the first stone of a monument which will be built at the San Jose Copper copper and gold mine to commemorate the rescue of the Chilean miners at the Atacama desert near Copiapo city October 13, 2011. . REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Rescued Chilean miner Edison Pena speaks during an interview in Santiago, October 13, 2011. In rehab for drugs and alcohol abuse after an agonizing two months trapped in the bowels of the earth, the Chilean miner who won America's heart by crooning Elvis Presley hits is still wrestling with his dark side a year on from his rescue. Pena was the miner who drew most attention and was feted with trips to run marathons in New York to...more
Rescued Chilean miner Edison Pena speaks during an interview in Santiago, October 13, 2011. In rehab for drugs and alcohol abuse after an agonizing two months trapped in the bowels of the earth, the Chilean miner who won America's heart by crooning Elvis Presley hits is still wrestling with his dark side a year on from his rescue. Pena was the miner who drew most attention and was feted with trips to run marathons in New York to Japan, sing Elvis Presley hits on the "Late Show with David Letterman" and even visit Graceland. But Pena gave in to cocaine and alcohol and slipped into an alternate reality he says he yearns to shake off. REUTERS/ Victor Ruiz Caballero
Samuel Avalos, Carlos Mamani, Esteban Rojas, Pedro Cortez and Jimmy Sanchez (L-R), five of the 33 miners who were trapped deep underground inside a mine, attend an official ceremony to commemorate the collapse of the copper and gold mine near Copiapo city August 5, 2011. August 5 marked the first anniversary of the collapse of the small mine in northern Chile which left 33 miners trapped for about two months. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado...more
Samuel Avalos, Carlos Mamani, Esteban Rojas, Pedro Cortez and Jimmy Sanchez (L-R), five of the 33 miners who were trapped deep underground inside a mine, attend an official ceremony to commemorate the collapse of the copper and gold mine near Copiapo city August 5, 2011. August 5 marked the first anniversary of the collapse of the small mine in northern Chile which left 33 miners trapped for about two months. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Chile's Public Works Minister Laurence Golborne (L) embraces Osman Araya, one of the 33 miners who were trapped underground in a copper and gold mine, during an official ceremony to mark the first year since the collapse of the mine, at Copiapo city August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Chile's Public Works Minister Laurence Golborne (L) embraces Osman Araya, one of the 33 miners who were trapped underground in a copper and gold mine, during an official ceremony to mark the first year since the collapse of the mine, at Copiapo city August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Dario Segovia, one of the 33 miners who were trapped deep underground inside a copper and gold mine, reads the writing on his helmet next to his wife Jessica Chilla in his home in Copiapo city August 4, 2011. The helmet reads, "Miner San Jose". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Dario Segovia, one of the 33 miners who were trapped deep underground inside a copper and gold mine, reads the writing on his helmet next to his wife Jessica Chilla in his home in Copiapo city August 4, 2011. The helmet reads, "Miner San Jose". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A worker walks past a hole which was used to send supplies to trapped Chilean miners, at the San Jose copper and gold mine near Copiapo city August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A worker walks past a hole which was used to send supplies to trapped Chilean miners, at the San Jose copper and gold mine near Copiapo city August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man displays a t-shirt next to the Phoenix 2 capsule, which was used in the rescue of the trapped Chilean miners, is seen on public display inside the Atacama Regional Museum in Copiapo city August 3, 2011. The t-shirt reads, "Estamos bien en el refugio los 33" (we are fine at the refuge, the 33 of us), which was a note sent by one of the trapped miners. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man displays a t-shirt next to the Phoenix 2 capsule, which was used in the rescue of the trapped Chilean miners, is seen on public display inside the Atacama Regional Museum in Copiapo city August 3, 2011. The t-shirt reads, "Estamos bien en el refugio los 33" (we are fine at the refuge, the 33 of us), which was a note sent by one of the trapped miners. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Chilean miner Jorge Galleguillos (L), his colleague Jimmy Sanchez (C) and Sanchez's girlfriend Yubitza Serano pose for a photograph with the Chilean national flag in front of the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis museum in Athens June 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Chilean miner Jorge Galleguillos (L), his colleague Jimmy Sanchez (C) and Sanchez's girlfriend Yubitza Serano pose for a photograph with the Chilean national flag in front of the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis museum in Athens June 1, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Laurence Golborne (R), Chile's Minister of Mining and Energy, and Mario Sepulveda, one of the 33 miners trapped underground at a mine some two months, talk as they attend the World Copper Conference opening ceremony at Santiago April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Laurence Golborne (R), Chile's Minister of Mining and Energy, and Mario Sepulveda, one of the 33 miners trapped underground at a mine some two months, talk as they attend the World Copper Conference opening ceremony at Santiago April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Victor Zamora , a Chilean miner, one of the 33 miners who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued in October 2010, poses as he floats in the Dead Sea near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Victor Zamora , a Chilean miner, one of the 33 miners who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued in October 2010, poses as he floats in the Dead Sea near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Chilean miners, who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued in October 2010, stand covered with mud on the shore of the Dead Sea near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Chilean miners, who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued in October 2010, stand covered with mud on the shore of the Dead Sea near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Chilean miner Richard Villarroel, one of the 33 miners who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued in October 2010, holds his child during a visit to the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Chilean miner Richard Villarroel, one of the 33 miners who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued in October 2010, holds his child during a visit to the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Chilean miner (L), one of the 33 miners who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued in October 2010, places a letter into the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Chilean miner (L), one of the 33 miners who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued in October 2010, places a letter into the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Chilean miner (C), one of the 33 miners who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued in October 2010, poses for a photograph with his partner and a fellow miner (L) at a view point near the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Chilean miner (C), one of the 33 miners who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued in October 2010, poses for a photograph with his partner and a fellow miner (L) at a view point near the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Chilean miners, who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued in October 2010, gesture after disembarking from an El Al airplane upon their arrival at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Chilean miners, who were trapped in a collapsed mine in San Jose, Chile for 69 days before being rescued in October 2010, gesture after disembarking from an El Al airplane upon their arrival at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv February 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Chilean miners and rescuers wave to guests while serving as Grand Marshals for the "Celebrate a Dream Come True Parade" at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Chilean miners and rescuers wave to guests while serving as Grand Marshals for the "Celebrate a Dream Come True Parade" at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Chilean miner Richard Villarroel (R) holds his son, Richard, after serving as Grand Marshal with the other miners and rescuers for the "Celebrate a Dream Come True Parade" at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Chilean miner Richard Villarroel (R) holds his son, Richard, after serving as Grand Marshal with the other miners and rescuers for the "Celebrate a Dream Come True Parade" at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Chilean miners pose with Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (3rd L) and Chile Sport Secretary Gabriel Ruiz-Tagle (C) at the third South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2011 in Copiapo January 11, 2011. (Back row L to R): Lilianet Ramirez, beside her husband Mario Gomez, miner Esteban Rojas, Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne, miner Ariel Ticona, Chile Sport Secretary Gabriel Ruiz-Tagle, miner Pedro Cortez, Jorge...more
Chilean miners pose with Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (3rd L) and Chile Sport Secretary Gabriel Ruiz-Tagle (C) at the third South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2011 in Copiapo January 11, 2011. (Back row L to R): Lilianet Ramirez, beside her husband Mario Gomez, miner Esteban Rojas, Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne, miner Ariel Ticona, Chile Sport Secretary Gabriel Ruiz-Tagle, miner Pedro Cortez, Jorge Galleguillos and Pablo Rojas. (Second row L to R): Miners Claudio Yanez, Claudio Acuna and Dario Segovia. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Chilean miner Edison Pena (2nd-L) poses with New York City Marathon winners from-L; men's wheelchair division David Weir of England, women's division Edna Kiplagat of Kenya, men's division Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia, women's wheelchair division Tatyana McFadden after ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Chilean miner Edison Pena (2nd-L) poses with New York City Marathon winners from-L; men's wheelchair division David Weir of England, women's division Edna Kiplagat of Kenya, men's division Gebre Gebremariam of Ethiopia, women's wheelchair division Tatyana McFadden after ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Chilean miner Edison Pena competes in the New York City Marathon, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chilean miner Edison Pena competes in the New York City Marathon, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rescued Chilean miner Edison Pena raises his arm in salute at the Empire State Building in New York, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rescued Chilean miner Edison Pena raises his arm in salute at the Empire State Building in New York, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Chilean miner Florencio Avalos is embraced by President Sebastian Pinera as he reaches the surface as the first of the 33 trapped miners to be hoisted to safety, at the San Jose mine in Copiapo October 13, 2010. REUTERS/David Mercado
Chilean miner Florencio Avalos is embraced by President Sebastian Pinera as he reaches the surface as the first of the 33 trapped miners to be hoisted to safety, at the San Jose mine in Copiapo October 13, 2010. REUTERS/David Mercado
The last miner to be rescued, Luis Urzua, who is credited with organizing the miners to ration food and save themselves, gestures next to Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (R) at the end of the rescue operation at San Jose mine in Copiapo October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Ibanez-Chilean Presidency/Handout
The last miner to be rescued, Luis Urzua, who is credited with organizing the miners to ration food and save themselves, gestures next to Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (R) at the end of the rescue operation at San Jose mine in Copiapo October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Ibanez-Chilean Presidency/Handout