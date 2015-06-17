Chile's angry students

A demonstrator runs away from a jet of water as they clash with riot police during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. Aviles, who...more

A demonstrator runs away from a jet of water as they clash with riot police during a rally against police violence and in support of Rodrigo Aviles, a student injured on May 21 following a protest march, in Santiago, May 28, 2015. Aviles, who suffered a head injury when the police fired water cannons to disperse crowds during the demonstration on May 21, is in a critical condition at a Valparaiso hospital, local media reported. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

