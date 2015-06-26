Edition:
Chile's angry students

A chair is hurled at police by protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
A protester uses a slingshot against police during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
A student is detained by riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
Students attempt to remove fences during a protest to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Valparaiso city, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
A man takes a break as riot policemen stand guard during a protest to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Valparaiso city, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
A protester hurls a stone at police during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
A police vehicle aims a jet of water to disperse students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
Protesters hurl stones at a police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
A student is detained by riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
A protester, with a bottle, runs towards police during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
A protester hurls a stone at police during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
A masked protester carries a traffic cone set on fire during a protest to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
Members of the media run as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water during a students' protest to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
A police vehicle aims a jet of water to disperse students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
A protester reacts as police use water cannon during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
A student is detained by riot police during a demonstration for education reform, in Temuco June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
Students clash with a police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
Protesters clash with riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
Demonstrators are framed by a torn Chilean national flag as they push police barriers during a protest to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
Dogs bark as police use water cannon during a protest to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
Protesters push police barriers during a protest to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
Protesters use slingshots against police during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015.

Thursday, June 25, 2015
