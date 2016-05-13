Chile's angry students
Students are hit by a riot police water cannon during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester throws a stone against a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester runs away as they clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student clashes with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester uses a skate board to hit a police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A riot policeman jumps over a molotov bomb during clashes with student protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Clemente Villavicencio
A student protester is detained outside the education ministry building during a rally to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Student protesters clash with riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester kicks a tear gas canister during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester runs away from riot policemen during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student protester runs away from riot police water cannon during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A policeman reacts after clashing with student protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Student protesters clash with the police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Student protesters hit a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Student protesters run away as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A student protester runs away from tear gas during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado