Chile's cities of ash
A local cleans a roof of a house next to Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A cat sits on a fence at a house near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A car lies covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano at the road to Petrohue lake, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Navy soldiers help to remove ashes from Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A sheep lies on the ashes of Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers arrive to help near Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A scarecrow is seen in a backyard of a house nearby Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers remove ashes from a house nearby Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals round up cows to be transported from Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Horses are transported from Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Beekeepers walk past their beehives at an apiary in Ensenada which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A local checks his mobile phone nearby Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers arrive to help at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Residents wearing surgical masks to protect themselves against ash from Calbuco volcano, walk in a street in Ensenada, Chile April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A wheel loader removes ash from a road at Ensenada town which is covered with ashes from Calbuco volcano, Chile April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Navy soldiers help to remove ashes from Calbuco Volcano at Ensenada town, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People clean an ash-covered roof of a house in Ensenada town, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Men shovel ash from Calbuco volcano off a road in Ensenada, Chile April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
A man walks along the shore of Petrohue lake covered with ashes from Calbuco Volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Residents clean a dock at Petrohue lake which was hit by ashes from Calbuco volcano, in the vicinity of Puerto Montt city April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Next Slideshows
Militants capture Syrian army base
A coalition of Islamist rebels seize Qarmeed camp in northwestern Syria.
Unrest in Burundi
Police and protesters clash as the president decides to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution.
Remembering the Armenian massacre
Armenia marks the anniversary of the massacre of 1.5 million people by Ottoman Turks a century ago.
Chile volcano comes to life
Volcano Calbuco erupts for the first time in more than five decades.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.