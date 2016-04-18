Chile's lava lake volcano
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile. Villarrica is one of the most active volcanoes in South America and one of only a few worldwide with an active lava lake within its crater. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto
Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
