Chile's rare lava lake volcano

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PUCON, CHILE
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Chile's Villarrica national park in Pucon. Villarrica is one of the most active volcanoes in South America and one of only a few worldwide with an active lava lake within its crater. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
VILLARRICA, CHILE
Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
PUCON, CHILE
Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
PUCON, Chile
Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015

The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
PUCON, CHILE
Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015

The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
VILLARRICA, Chile
Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015

Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
PUCON, CHILE
Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
Andres Stapff
Location
PUCON, CHILE
Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015

Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
VILLARRICA, Chile
Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015

Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
PUCON, CHILE
Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
PUCON, CHILE
Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015

The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
VILLARRICA, Chile
Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015

An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PUCON, CHILE
Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016

Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
VILLARRICA, Chile
Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015

Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
PUCON, CHILE
Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015

The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
VILLARRICA, Chile
Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015

Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
VILLARRICA, Chile
Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015

Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
PUCON, CHILE
Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015

The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
VILLARRICA, Chile
Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015

Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
STRINGER Chile
Location
VILLARRICA, Chile
Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015

Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PUCON, CHILE
Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016

Villarrica volcano is seen at night in Chile, April 25, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

