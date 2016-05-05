Chile's rare lava lake volcano
Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Chile's Villarrica national park in Pucon. Villarrica is one of the most active volcanoes in South America and one of only a few worldwide with an active lava lake within its crater. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
