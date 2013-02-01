China bridge collapse

Edition:
A truck stops near a section of a partially collapsed expressway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. According to Xinhua News Agency, five people died and eight others were injured after an expressway bridge partially collapsed due to a truck explosion. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. The truck that exploded was loaded with fireworks and the explosion caused several vehicles to tumble from the 30-meter-high bridge. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near the wreckage of vehicles after a expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Friday, February 01, 2013

A crane lifts a container from a truck as rescuers look for survivors near a wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, February 01, 2013

Rescuers carry a victim out of the wreckage of vehicles after an expressway bridge partially collapsed on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang

Friday, February 01, 2013

