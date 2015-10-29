Edition:
China ends one-child policy

Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. China will ease family planning restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after decades of a strict one-child policy, the ruling Communist Party said on Thursday, a move aimed at alleviating demographic strains on the economy. REUTERS/China Daily

Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, lies on a bed as her daughter places her head on her mother's stomach in Hefei, Anhui province February 20, 2014. China will ease family planning restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after decades of a strict one-child policy, the ruling Communist Party said on Thursday, a move aimed at alleviating demographic strains on the economy. REUTERS/China Daily
An elderly couple feed their great-grandson a piece of cake as they sit under the sun in winter in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 9, 2013. The policy is a major liberalization of the country's family planning restrictions, already eased in late 2013 when Beijing said it would allow more families to have two children when the parents met certain conditions. REUTERS/William Hong

An elderly couple feed their great-grandson a piece of cake as they sit under the sun in winter in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 9, 2013. The policy is a major liberalization of the country's family planning restrictions, already eased in late 2013 when Beijing said it would allow more families to have two children when the parents met certain conditions. REUTERS/William Hong
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. A growing number of scholars had urged the government to reform the rules, introduced in the late 1970s to prevent population growth spiraling out of control, but now regarded as outdated and responsible for shrinking China's labor pool. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. A growing number of scholars had urged the government to reform the rules, introduced in the late 1970s to prevent population growth spiraling out of control, but now regarded as outdated and responsible for shrinking China's labor pool. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A doctor holds up the newborn baby of Yang Huiqing, 26, as she undergoes a Caesarean section at Ruijin hospital in Shanghai October 24, 2011. For the first time in decades the working age population fell in 2012, and China, the world's most populous nation, could be the first country in the world to get old before it gets rich. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A doctor holds up the newborn baby of Yang Huiqing, 26, as she undergoes a Caesarean section at Ruijin hospital in Shanghai October 24, 2011. For the first time in decades the working age population fell in 2012, and China, the world's most populous nation, could be the first country in the world to get old before it gets rich. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women hold children's' hands as they wait to cross a street after school in downtown Shanghai September 12, 2014. By around the middle of this century, one in every three Chinese is forecast to be over 60, with a dwindling proportion of working adults to support them. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Women hold children's' hands as they wait to cross a street after school in downtown Shanghai September 12, 2014. By around the middle of this century, one in every three Chinese is forecast to be over 60, with a dwindling proportion of working adults to support them. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A family takes a "selfie" next to a boy in front of a giant basket of flowers on display at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A family takes a "selfie" next to a boy in front of a giant basket of flowers on display at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student of Sunji Township Centre Primary School steps on a soccer ball as she does her homework at her home in Sunji township of Shanghe county, Shandong province March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A student of Sunji Township Centre Primary School steps on a soccer ball as she does her homework at her home in Sunji township of Shanghe county, Shandong province March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Children watch a 3D war movie at a community theater in Hefei, Anhui province, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Children watch a 3D war movie at a community theater in Hefei, Anhui province, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Students play next to a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, Henan province December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocational college in Baoji, Shaanxi province, China, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy cries as his father sends him to kindergarten in Beijing April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A boy cries as his father sends him to kindergarten in Beijing April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An elderly couple hold their grandson's hands as they enter a subway station in People's Square, Shanghai April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An elderly couple hold their grandson's hands as they enter a subway station in People's Square, Shanghai April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Employees keep watch as they expose babies to the sun to prevent jaundice at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. CareBay is a high-end maternity care center in providing private services for "Zuo Yue Zi," or confinement period in Mandarin, a Chinese practice for mothers who have just given birth to stay indoors, undergo a restrictive diet and set of activities for a month. Traditionally, mother-in-laws are the ones overseeing the confinement period, but today, the task is left to a nurse or the mother herself. REUTERS/Aly Song

Employees keep watch as they expose babies to the sun to prevent jaundice at the CareBay maternity care center in Shanghai December 23, 2011. CareBay is a high-end maternity care center in providing private services for "Zuo Yue Zi," or confinement period in Mandarin, a Chinese practice for mothers who have just given birth to stay indoors, undergo a restrictive diet and set of activities for a month. Traditionally, mother-in-laws are the ones overseeing the confinement period, but today, the task is left to a nurse or the mother herself. REUTERS/Aly Song
Lu Libing's wife, Mu, poses for pictures during an interview with Reuters at their home in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province March 13, 2014. Lu knew he had only one choice as the birth of his third child approached. He couldn't afford hefty fines that would be meted out by Chinese authorities, so he put the unborn child up for adoption. On the Internet he found "A Home Where Dreams Come True", a website touted as China's biggest online adoption forum, part of an industry that has been largely unregulated for years. Demand for such websites had been fueled by rural poverty, China's one-child policy, limiting most couples of only one child, and desperate, childless couples. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Lu Libing's wife, Mu, poses for pictures during an interview with Reuters at their home in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province March 13, 2014. Lu knew he had only one choice as the birth of his third child approached. He couldn't afford hefty fines that would be meted out by Chinese authorities, so he put the unborn child up for adoption. On the Internet he found "A Home Where Dreams Come True", a website touted as China's biggest online adoption forum, part of an industry that has been largely unregulated for years. Demand for such websites had been fueled by rural poverty, China's one-child policy, limiting most couples of only one child, and desperate, childless couples. REUTERS/Alex Lee
50 year-old Shi Hui shows pictures of her and her late son Tian Yao, born in August 1990 and died in January 2012 of lymphoma, at home in Beijing, December 26, 2013. China has more than a million "shidu" families, or those who have lost their only child, in a country where parents have traditionally relied on their children to look after them in old age. Many shidu parents are victims of China's strict family planning policy, and have stepped up calls for compensation. REUTERS/Jason Lee

50 year-old Shi Hui shows pictures of her and her late son Tian Yao, born in August 1990 and died in January 2012 of lymphoma, at home in Beijing, December 26, 2013. China has more than a million "shidu" families, or those who have lost their only child, in a country where parents have traditionally relied on their children to look after them in old age. Many shidu parents are victims of China's strict family planning policy, and have stepped up calls for compensation. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Primary school students do exercises in the corridor and in a classroom as they avoid outdoor activities due to heavy smog, in Beijing October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Primary school students do exercises in the corridor and in a classroom as they avoid outdoor activities due to heavy smog, in Beijing October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children are taken care of at a community in Beijing April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Children are taken care of at a community in Beijing April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
