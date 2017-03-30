China Fashion Week
A girl reacts as a model holds her and presents a creation by Tibetan designer AJ Namo. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Tibetan designer AJ Namo. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Tibetan designer AJ Namo. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Tibetan designer AJ Namo. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Tibetan designer AJ Namo. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese designer Chen Wen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese designer Chen Wen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese designer Chen Wen. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model puts on her boots before the JD & Uyen fashion show by Han Dongyang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Han Dongyang during the JD & Uyen fashion show. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Models wait backstage for the start of the JD & Uyen fashion show by Han Dongyang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Models wait backstage for the start of the Shangshou Huatian fashion show by Ren Yi. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Gong Hangyu. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Gong Hangyu. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Gong Hangyu. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation as ethnic Buyi women perform weaving for EVE CINA. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Gong Hangyu. REUTERS/Jason Lee
EVE CINA. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Gong Hangyu. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Gong Hangyu. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Gong Hangyu. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation at the Hempel Award 25th China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee
EVE CINA. REUTERS/Jason Lee
EVE CINA. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation at the Hempel Award 25th China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee
EVE CINA. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Gong Hangyu. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation at the Hempel Award 25th China International Young Fashion Designers Contest. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Gong Hangyu. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations as ethnic Buyi women perform weaving for EVE CINA. REUTERS/Jason Lee
