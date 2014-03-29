Edition:
China Fashion Week

<p>A model gets makeup applied backstage before the VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection show by Chinese designer Yuan Bing during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>China International Swimming Wear Design Contest &amp; 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>China International Swimming Wear Design Contest &amp; 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>China International Swimming Wear Design Contest &amp; 2015 Hosa Swimming Fashion Trend Show. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model yawns backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model tries to stand after falling during Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Models prepare backstage before VISCAP Korman Yuan Collection by Yuan Bing. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

