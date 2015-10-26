Edition:
China Fashion Week

A model waits to present a creation by Chinese designer Hu Sheguang for his collection show during China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Mao Geping during a colorful cosmetic fashion trend collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016, in Beijing, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Mao Geping during a colorful cosmetic fashion trend collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016, in Beijing, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Mao Geping during a colorful cosmetic fashion trend collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016, in Beijing, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Mao Geping during a colorful cosmetic fashion trend collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016, in Beijing, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Beijing opera actress performs at NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection show at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model presents a creation from ECHO CHEN Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model gets ready backstage before Chinese designer Hu Sheguang's collection show during China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A staff arranges photos of models in their clothes backstage before the fashion show of ECHO CHEN Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model has make-up applied backstage before a colorful cosmetic fashion trend collection by Chinese designer Mao Geping at China Fashion Week S/S 2016, in Beijing, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model has make-up applied backstage before a colorful cosmetic fashion trend collection by Chinese designer Mao Geping at China Fashion Week S/S 2016, in Beijing, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Models present creations from NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Models present creations from ECHO CHEN Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model has make-up applied backstage before a colorful cosmetic fashion trend collection by Chinese designer Mao Geping at China Fashion Week S/S 2016, in Beijing, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Hu Sheguang for his collection show during China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Models present creations from ECHO CHEN Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Mao Geping during a colorful cosmetic fashion trend collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016, in Beijing, China, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A guide holds a model as he waits to present a creation by Chinese designer Hu Sheguang for his collection show during China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Models present creations from NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A models presents a creation from NE-TIGER Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week S/S 2016 in Beijing, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

