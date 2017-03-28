Edition:
China from above

A view shows newly harvested red chilis spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. China Daily/via REUTERS

Cherry blossoms along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province. China Daily/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province. The national geological park is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li

A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant "carpet" with candies on a pedestrian street next to a panda sculpture hanging on the exterior wall of a department store, in Chengdu, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer

An outdoor feast in Yangji village of Guangzhou city, Guangdong Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Quilts for Alibaba Group's employees as they prepare for the upcoming 11.11 global shopping festival, also called Singles' Day shopping festival, in a yard of Xixi campus of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. REUTERS/Stringer

A salt lake separated by a road shows parts of it in different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province. REUTERS/Wei Liang

People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province. REUTERS/China Daily

An aerial view shows new Audi cars in an open-air parking lot in Changchun, Jilin province. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view shows that people burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Festival, in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view shows boats being anchored in a bay as Typhoon Chan-Hom approaches Taizhou, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Stringer

Scrapped taxis are seen in a parking lot in Taiyuan as the city is adapting to electric taxis, Taiyuan, Shanxi Province. REUTERS/Jon Woo

Boats set out from a port as the seasonal fishing ban ends in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/China Daily

A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Students from a martial art school attends a training session as they perform Shaolin Kung Fu and other practices in Dengfeng, Henan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer

Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/China Daily

Delivery men attend a training session in Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view of around 10,000 public bicycles seen under plastic rain cover before being put into use in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. REUTERS/David Johnson

Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing. REUTERS/China Daily

A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tourists visit a tulip field in Zhumadian, Henan province. REUTERS/Stringer

